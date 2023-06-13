Bayern Munich star has told club he wants to join PSG, German giants want €60m plus bonuses for his sale - Reports

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez has reportedly expressed his desire to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), leaving the German giants facing the prospect of his departure.

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 27-year-old defender, currently under contract until 2024, has informed Bayern of his intention to leave and not renewing his deal.

Hernández informed Bayern today that he only wants to join PSG immediately.

The unexpected turn of events comes from PSG's enticing offer, which has captured Hernandez's attention. Despite Bayern's efforts to persuade him to stay, the club has not been able to change his mind.

Hernandez's decision to leave Bayern will leave a void in the team's defensive line. He is their sole left-footed option at centre-back and also provides an alternative to Alphonso Davies at left-back.

Bayern Munich will reportedly demand a transfer fee of €60 million, in addition to bonuses, for the services of the France international. It is worth noting that Hernandez was initially signed for €80 million, highlighting the financial impact of his potential departure.

Hernandez's departure would impact Bayern Munich's defensive capabilities and shift the spotlight to his compatriot Benjamin Pavard. The future of the 25-year-old right-back at Bayern remains uncertain, further adding to the club's concerns in this transfer window.

The onus now falls on PSG to make their opening offer, as Bayern Munich has clarified that Hernandez will be allowed to leave. The French champions will need to meet Bayern's valuation if they wish to secure the services of the talented defender.

While the situation unfolds, Bayern Munich will engage in further discussions with Hernandez in the coming days. However, the club has clarified that they will not improve their contract offer to the player until 2027.

As the transfer saga continues, it remains to be seen how the negotiations will progress and if PSG will meet Bayern's demands for Hernández's transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly reached a complete verbal agreement with Kang-in Lee for a long-term contract, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Final details being sorted with Mallorca over deal structure — then, here we go.



PSG have reached full verbal agreement with Kang-in Lee on long term contract, the player completed main part of the medical. Final details being sorted with Mallorca over deal structure — then, here we go. Follows Asensio, Ugarte and soon Cher Ndour as new signings.

The South Korean player has successfully completed the central part of his medical examination, signalling his readiness to join the French giants. The attacking midfielder played 39 games for the Spanish side this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

While final details are currently being sorted out with Mallorca over the deal structure, the transfer is expected to be finalized soon. Lee's signing follows the recent acquisitions of Marco Asensio and Nico Ugarte and the imminent arrival of Cher Ndour.

