Bayern Munich star forward Robert Lewandowski has expressed his discontentment over the cancellation of the Ballon d'Or in 2020. He stated that the call to scrap the prestigious award this year was made too early.

In what has been his finest term with regards to goals and trophies, Lewandowski feels hard done by after the Ballon d'Or ceremony was chalked off following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Bayern Munich talisman argued that if every other individual prize is being given, the Ballon d'Or should also have been in the reckoning.

A recipient of the UEFA Player of the Year accolade, Lewandowski plundered 55 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich in 2019-20.

Also read: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

"Maybe they decided too early," says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scooped the UEFA Men's Player of the year prize

He beat the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne to the coveted trophy. While Lewandowski scored goals for fun throughout the season, Bayern Munich won the treble under Hansi Flick.

Advertisement

The forward is also in contention to win the 'FIFA's the Best' award, but much to his disappointment, there will be no one winning the most prestigious individual label in world football.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Bayern Munich's Lewandowski shared his thoughts on the decision, saying:

“Someone had to decide that this year there would be no Ballon d'Or. Maybe they decided too early because every [other] trophy has been decided. So many players, coaches, journalists know that, for me, it was the best season.

He highlighted Bayern Munich's remarkable season:

“We did what we did and it was spectacular. I'm glad everyone has seen it. These awards are something nice, amazing. But I also know that every personal trophy is for the team. The team without the striker finds it difficult to work but the striker without the team doesn't work either.”

Advertisement

Lewandowski portrayed his hunger, claiming that Bayern Munich are ready to go again despite already winning the Champions League earlier this year.

“We have won this trophy but it is clear once is not enough. We are still hungry. We want to taste this feeling with the fans, in a full stadium. Maybe after this season we will have a double celebration," he concluded.

Bayern Munich are set to host RB Leipzig in a high-voltage Bundesliga clash later today.

Also read: Reports: Chelsea make approach for Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba