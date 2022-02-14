Bayern Munich willing to pay €11m-per-season to land 25-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to offer Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen €11m-per-season as they attempt to lure the player to the Allianz Arena. The report comes from Abendzeitung, who claim that Bayern Munich have set their sights on the Chelsea star as Niklas Sule's replacement.

The latter has already had a free transfer to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund confirmed and manager Julian Nagelsmann is now having to seek defensive reinforcements.

Christensen, 25, has had a fine past few seasons at Chelsea. He won the UEFA Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final and the Club World Cup this past Saturday, beating Palmeiras in the final.

The defender has recorded 151 appearances for the Blues during his career, scoring twice.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Andreas Christensen reached 150 Chelsea appearances last night! Andreas Christensen reached 150 Chelsea appearances last night! 💛 https://t.co/I1BkpO2EBo

His contract runs out at the end of the season and there are signs that the Dane could look to depart with Bayern heavily interested in his signature.

However, the reports state that any deal for the defender could prove difficult given the Denmark international's wage demands. Bayern do not want to give up the financial policies that have been put in place following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christensen had agreed a new deal with the west London outfit only to demand higher wages further down the line. Due to this, negotiations between the club and the player have now stalled.

Bayern Munich will need to consider the financial implications of the move but the Dane could soon be lining up for the Bavarians if demands are met.

Bayern Munich could target Matthijs de Ligt if Chelsea's Christensen declines

De Ligt could be an option for Bayern Munich

Should Chelsea be able to retain the services of the Dane, Nagelsmann will have to look elsewhere as he attempts to replace the outgoing Sule. Christensen's teammate Antonio Rudiger is no longer an option with reports stating that the player will not be moving to the Bundesliga.

Matthijs de Ligt is one name that has been linked by Bavarian Football Works with a move to the Allianz Arena.

The 22-year-old was one of Europe's most sought-out defenders following an unbelievable period at Ajax. He captained the side to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, losing out to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch defender moved to Juventus in July of that year for €75 million. But unlike his Ajax career, de Ligt has failed to live up to the high standards he set himself in the Ereviersie.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has commented on the possibility of a transfer for the Dutchman as well.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Dutch legend Ruud Gullit recommends Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern: "Matthijs has experienced and learned a lot at Juventus. He could make a very good contribution at Bayern" [Bild] Dutch legend Ruud Gullit recommends Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern: "Matthijs has experienced and learned a lot at Juventus. He could make a very good contribution at Bayern" [Bild] https://t.co/GLQzvr7T9s

But the fee associated with any move for the defender may prove difficult for the Bundesliga giants to operate with. Juventus reportedly price the defender at €60 million which is out of the realms of what Bayern are willing to pay.

