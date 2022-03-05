“Been an elite team for two decades” – Tony Cascarino claims he is ‘optimistic’ about change in ownership at ‘well-oiled’ Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says he's optimistic about the club's prospects ahead of an imminent takeover by new investors.

Their current owner Roman Abramovich has put the London club up for sale after coming under increasing threat of sanctions by the UK government. This is in light of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine. Labour MP Chris Bryant singled out Abramovich in the House of Commons as one of the Russian oligarchs linked with 'corrupt activity and practices'.

Cascarino addressed the uncertainty surrounding the Blues as a new owner is sought.

He told talkSPORT, as reported by the Chelsea Chronicle:

"I’m not pessimistic, I’m optimistic about the club. I think it’s been a well-oiled machine for a long time now since Roman came in. This club has grown extraordinarily. The fanbase is worldwide now. I’m optimistic. Chelsea have never been a selling club under Roman… generally they’ve been a buying club and don’t sell."

He added:

"I think it’s all in place for somebody to takeover and add to. This is not like buying a team in the bottom end of the table, this is buying a team that’s been an elite team for two decades."

In a statement on the club's official website, Abramovich addressed the 'difficult' decision to sell the club he has owned for the last 19 years.

He promised that the sale of the club would follow due process. He also added that all net proceeds would go towards purchasing critical provisions for the victims of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Chelsea to move on from post Abramovich era

Roman Abramovic in London during a Premier League match

Abramovich is believed to have already received some bids for the five-time Premier League winners.

Until very recently, there was thought to be only one interested buyer for the club. It was a consortium led by 80-year-old Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the LA Dodgers.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak told a newspaper in his homeland that he had submitted an offer to purchase Chelsea. Bayrak is rumoured to be worth around $11b (£8.3b).

The Londoners have lifted every major trophy in club football under the Russian's ownership. They are two-time winners of both the Champions League and Europa League. They are the only club to have won all three major European titles twice.

It remains to be seen whether the new owners will be able to match Abramovich's success at Stamford Bridge.

