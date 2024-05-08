"Begging him to save all United fans from the shackles of Erik" - Fans react as Manchester United icon holds intriguing exchange with Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United fans think Rio Ferdinand might have tried persuading Thomas Tuchel to take over at Old Trafford. The pair spoke ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg encounter with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (May 8).

Ferdinand grabbed a word with the Bayern boss on the touchline before the game although the duo couldn't be heard. They were all smiles with one another and the former Red Devils defender gave Tuchel a pat of approval.

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods asked Ferdinand what Tuchel had said. He kept his cards close to his chest:

"No, no, no. I just said good luck to him. He's so relaxed, he's such a calm character. You would never know this is a semifinal and one of his last opportunities to win a trophy."

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman pressed Ferdinand on the Manchester United job Tuchel is increasingly being linked with. The former England centre-back said:

"That was the final part of the talk... where are you going?"

Reports claim that Thomas Tuchel is the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The German tactician is leaving Bayern at the end of the season after failing to deliver the Bundesliga title. He could succeed Ten Hag whose future is in major doubt at Old Trafford amid a disappointing season.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were sent into hysteria after Ferdinand admitted to asking the former Chelsea coach about United. One fan thinks the English pundit begged the Bavarians' manager to replace Ten Hag:

"Goodnight my a**. Rio's begging him to save all United fans from the shackles of Erik."

Another fan thinks a managerial switch is on the horizon at Old Trafford:

"It's toooooo bait."

One fan mocked Ten Hag:

"Ten Hag isn't rated."

Another fan pondered whether Ferdinand has some information regarding Tuchel and Manchester United:

"Ferdinand's always got the inside scoop, bet that was an interesting chat."

Some fans sympathized with Ten Hag and one fan felt the pre-match talk was disrespectful:

"Listen I want Baldy gone, but this a bit disrespectful from Rio icl."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"This is so unprofessional."

Thomas Tuchel admits he wants to return to the Premier League amid links to Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has his sights set on a Premier League return.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about a potential return to the Premier League ahead of Bayern's clash with Madrid. The former Chelsea boss said in a pre-match press conference (via TNT Sports)

"I’d rather not answer but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure."

Tuchel spent 17 months at Stamford Bridge and was a massive hit with the Stamford Bridge faithful. He led the Blues to Champions League glory, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The German was unceremoniously sacked in September 2022 and headed to Bayern in March 2023. He's set to be available this summer and Manchester United appear to have him on his radar.