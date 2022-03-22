"Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo does not happen every day" - Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku sends message to Inter fans after winning award 

Former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the Serie A Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 campaign. The striker was highly influential in the Nerazzurri's Scudetto triumph last season, scoring week in and week out.

Ronaldo was considered Lukaku's biggest rival in the race for the award following his brilliant goalscoring exploits for the Bianconeri during the term.

Despite getting one over Ronaldo, Lukaku didn't hesitate to praise the Portuguese talisman, hailing him as one of the three greatest players in football history.

The Belgian told Italian outlet AIC (via Football Italia) after being crowned the Serie A Player of the Year for 2021:

“The club [Inter] always backed us and so did the fans who I want to thank. Being ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo is something that doesn’t happen every day."

"To me, he is one of the best three players in football history. He also brought me to a different level because he does great things."

In addition to being named the best player of the year, Romelu Lukaku was also included in the Serie A top XI for last season.

The current Chelsea striker has thanked everyone who voted for him as well as his ex-Inter Milan teammates and coaching staff. He said:

"I am really happy to be included in the Serie A top XI for last season. I want to thank all those who voted for me and the team that helped me a lot, the coach and his staff. It was the team’s achievement and it’s an honor to be in the top XI."

He added:

"It was my dream as a kid to play in Serie A and I did all I could to achieve it. I am satisfied to have done it."

How Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in Serie A last season

Romelu Lukaku fired Inter Milan to Scudetto triumph last season

Romelu Lukaku played 36 games for Inter Milan during the 2020-21 Serie A campaign, recording a decent 24 goals and 10 assists to his name. Thanks to his efforts, the Nerazzurri were able to reclaim the Scudetto after many years.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, made 33 appearances for Juventus during the term, scoring 29 times and setting up another two. Unfortunately, the Old Lady fell in the title race but managed to finish in the top-four zone following a late surge.

