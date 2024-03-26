"Ben White is astronomically clear", "Been honking" - Fans vent their frustrations with 27-year-old England star after 2-2 draw with Belgium

England left-back Ben Chilwell has failed to win over fans with another haphazard performance in his nation's 2-2 draw against Belgium tonight (March 26).

Chilwell needed to put in a good showing after a disappointing display in the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Brazil (March 23). Gareth Southgate came out after that game and suggested the Chelsea full-back was only starting because of Luke Shaw's injury (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't want to kill Ben. But Luke's one of the best left-backs in world football."

Chilwell didn't seem to heed his manager's advice to up his game as he struggled to impress at Wembley again. The Blues vice-captain earned his 20th cap but was unconvincing, winning two of six ground duels and not finding his man with two crosses.

However, Chilwell wasn't helped by the mostly hapless Lewis Dunk who also disappointed tonight. England's defense looked extremely vulnerable and the left-sided duo were the main culprits.

Belgium exploited Southgate's defense on two occasions on the counterattack. Both of their goals were scored by Youri Tielemans (11', 36') although his opener was gifted to him by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England's midfield trio of Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, and Declan Rice impressed. Their performances were a major positive for Southgate as well as Ivan Toney grabbing his first international goal.

Toney netted from the spot (17') and Bellingham conjured up a last-gasp equalizer (90+5'). This was the Three Lions' final game before this summer's European Championships.

The jury is out on several of Southgate's crop that have stuttered during this week's international break. Perhaps none more so than Chilwell whose starting role will be at risk if Shaw returns before the tournament.

One fan gave a grim verdict of the full-back as well as Dunk:

"Chilwell is terrible. Crap decision making and no end ball. Dunk should never play for England again, simply nowhere near good enough."

Another fan suggested Arsenal's Ben White is superior to all of the defenders on display tonight including Chilwell:

"Quite possibly the worse defense I've ever seen. Ben White is astronomically clear of them all. Chilwell (crying emoji)."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Chilwell's disappointing night at Wembley against Belgium:

Declan Rice will try and tempt Ben White to rethink his decision to snub England

Ben White snubbed international duty with England.

Ben White rejected a call-up to the England national team during the international break. Southgate confirmed the news in his team announcement and admitted it was a 'great shame'.

The 26-year-old hasn't appeared for the Three Lions since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's been reported that the Arsenal defender fell out with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland after a comment about his lack of passion for football.

Rice captained his nation for the first time in his career tonight. He addressed his Gunners teammate's absence from the national team beforehand and vowed to try and convince him to return (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"When I go back to Arsenal, I'll speak to Ben White... and hopefully he does change his mind on England. It'd be a great addition to the squad. But it's Ben's decision and Ben's life."

White has earned four caps with the Three Lions but his international career is seemingly on hold. He's been important at the Emirates this season, registering two goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions.