Bernardo Silva picks the one player he would sign for Manchester City

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been a key player for Pep Guardiola in recent weeks, with the midfielder playing in multiple positions at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese star is also an important member of Fernando Santos' national team squad and has enjoyed a steady rise to fame since his days at Monaco.

When asked by L'Equipe (via Metro) to name a player from the French national team he'd love to sign for Manchester City, Silva showed no hesitation in picking his former Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappe. The duo played starring roles for the principality outfit, as they won the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-17 season.

"Kylian Mbappé. He was already a special player at Monaco when I was there, and he’s also a friend. If we could get him, it wouldn’t be bad, eh?"

Silva has not been at his best for Manchester City in the past 12 months, as the Cityzens surrendered their Premier League crown to Liverpool. And the Portuguese star admitted that he and his teammates will do everything it takes to reclaim the title from the Reds.

"I don’t really have a good explanation. We have to speak between us, with the manager, because if we want to win a title this season, we need to change something."

Manchester City to make up for lost time this season

Bernardo Silva said he'd love to welcome Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium

Despite their best efforts, Manchester City have endured a stuttering start to the 2020-21 Premier League season. Guardiola's side have already dropped points against Leicester City, West Ham United and Leeds United, as they find themselves far away from the Premier League summit.

Manchester City, however, have enough firepower to make a swift recovery, as they prepare to make up for lost time and return to form. Silva will look to return to his brilliant best in the coming weeks, with the midfielder making a name for himself as one of the best players in the league in his position in the 2018-19 season.

Since then, both Manchester City and the Portuguese star have struggled for consistency. Guardiola and co have not been at their best, but they have been hampered by injuries to key players in recent weeks. The Cityzens are still one of the best teams in the world and could well reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool this season.