Bernd Leno responds with message after Arsenal fan asks him to keep clean sheet vs Manchester City and tilt title race in Gunners’ favor

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno maintained a clean sheet in their match against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (May 4). An Arsenal fan has now asked him to do the same in his side's next league fixture against Manchester City, to help the Gunners in the title race.

Both teams earned one point each as the clash ended in a goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

After the tie, the 32-year-old German posted a picture of himself from the clash against the Bees on Instagram with the caption, "+1 and a clean sheet two more games to go."

One Arsenal fan commented on the post asking Leno to also maintain a clean sheet in Fulham's upcoming home match against Manchester City on May 11. The fan's comment read:

"Same again next week brother. All 👀 on you @berndleno1."

To which the former Gunners' goalkeeper replied:

"@ioannis__ okay boss!"

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 matches. However, second-place Manchester City are only a point behind with a game in hand.

The Gunners will not be able to claim the league title by only winning their two remaining fixtures and need Pep Guardiola's side to drop points.

Arsenal bagged a 3-0 win against Bournemouth

The Gunners won 3-0 against Bournemouth in their last Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The home side opened the scoring just before the end of the first half with Bukayo Saka successfully netting a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled by the Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers in the box.

Although there was improvement in Bournemouth's performance in the second half, Leandro Trossard scored the second goal in the 70th following an assist from Declan Rice. The 25-year-old Englishman netted the third goal in 90+7 minutes with an assist from Gabriel Jesus.

Former Gunners' defender Martin Keown praised the defensive midfielder's performance and said (via TEAMtalk):

"Declan Rice. The superlatives for him… The way he played, the assists, he just keeps getting better."

Speaking of what a great fit Rice is for Mikel Arteta's squad, Keown said:

“If ever a position or a club was ready-made for him, it was the Arsenal situation. Nine assists now, seven goals – he’s the complete player for Arsenal.”

The Gunners will face seventh-placed Manchester United in their next league fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.