“Best player in the history of football”, “Obviously unbelievable” – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk names 5 toughest opponents he has faced

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has picked the five toughest opponents he has faced till date - Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

Van Dijk made some interesting picks in terms of the toughest forwards he has come up against. The Liverpool defender also named Messi the greatest player in the world.

Speaking on BT Sport with Rio Ferdinand (via GiveMeSport), Van Dijk said:

“Aguero was obviously unbelievable. Messi, arguably the best player in the history of football, in my opinion. Mbappe is different, quick … Haaland and also Darwin. He’s a bit similar – very direct, quick, tall, strong, and it’s quite difficult to play against him.”

One of the most surprising picks made by Van Dijk was Darwin Nunez. The 30-year-old defender faced Nunez when Benfica faced Liverpool in this season's Champions League quarterfinals. The Uruguayan forward scored twice across both legs against the Reds. Benfica, though, suffered a 6-4 aggregate defeat.

Van Dijk faced Aguero in some key games between the Reds and Manchester City. The Dutch international will now face Haaland in the same fixture from next season. That's because City have announced the arrival of Haaland this summer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been van Dijk's opponent in Champions League meetings.

Virgil van Dijk guides Liverpool to second Champions League final in four years

Virgil van Dijk has guided the Reds to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. Jurgen Klopp's side will face Real Madrid in the final in Paris tonight (28 May). This will be the Reds' third Champions League final in the last five years.

Van Dijk has made eight appearances in the competition this season. The 30-year-old defender has also captained the Reds four times in the tournament, including both legs against Inter Milan in the Round of 16.

"I gave quite enjoyed watching Benzema this season - he has a lot of quality. Obviously he is not the whole team but he has been outstanding. Goals, he is their leader. He's a big player for them."

The Dutch international will now be tasked to go up against Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema in the final. The French forward scored against Liverpool in the 2018 final in Kiev. Real Madrid won 3-1 on that occasion, with Gareth Bale netting a brace.

Van Dijk has made 50 appearances for the Reds this season, contributing three goals and five assists.

