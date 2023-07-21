“Better than Rice”, “Baby Gullit” – PSG fans thrilled by performance from 18-year-old midfielder in 2-0 friendly win over Le Havre

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were impressed with Cher Ndour's performance in a friendly win against Le Havre on Friday.

The Parisians earned a 2-0 win with Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet. However, it was Ndour who earned the most plaudits for his display.

The youngster arrived as a bright prospect from Portuguese side Benfica's youth academy. Ndour, 18, impressed with his display in the pre-season friendly. He came on as a substitute for Fabian Ruiz at the start of the second half.

Ndour completed 46 passes with 100% accuracy, including one key pass. He also created one big chance, completed two long passes and won two ground duels, too.

Fans were impressed with his display, with one tweeting:

"Baby Guillit."

Another said that the player is better than new Arsenal signing Declan Rice:

"Better than Rice ffs."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Your thoughts on Cher today? pic.twitter.com/rFmxd6i0of Cher Ndour with two assists in one half against Le Havre today.Your thoughts on Cher today?

What Jamie O'Hara said about Harry Kane joining PSG?

Harry Kane has emerged as a top transfer target for PSG in the summer market. The Parisians are keen on signing a new striker in the summer after Lionel Messi's departure and Kylian Mbappe potentially leaving.

Tottenham record scorer Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are on the Parisians' transfer shortlist at the moment. Former player Jamie O'Hara, though, doesn't think that Kane will pursue a move to the French capital, telling Grosvenor Casino:

“Why on earth would he go to PSG? He’s not going to want to go and play in a farmers’ league. Everyone has left. Neymar wants out. Lionel Messi has left. Kylian Mbappe is pulling his hair out and wants to go to Real Madrid.”

Kane, whose Spurs contract expires in 2024, has also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, who have made multiple bids to secure his services. The latest of them was reportedly €80 million plus add-ons.