"Beyond despicable and cannot be accepted" - Romelu Lukaku's agent demands apology from Juventus following red card in racism incident

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused in his side's Coppa Italia semifinal 1-1 draw with Juventus on Tuesday (April 4) night. The Belgian forward's agent has demanded an apology following the disgusting incident.

Romelu Lukaku was sent off by referee Davide Massa for being perceived to have over-celebrated in front of the hosts' fans at the Allianz Stadium. He gestured to the crowd when celebrating before telling them to 'shut it'.

However, the player's agency Rocnation insisted that this was a result of constant racist monkey noises and gestures from Juve supporters throughout the match. A statement from Rocnation's Michael Yormak which was sent out on their Instagram story reads:

"Tonight’s racist remarks made towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted. Romelu scored a penalty late in the game. Before, during, and after the penalty, he was subjected to hostile and disgusting racist abuse."

Italian official Massa also sent off Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and Juventus' Juan Cuadrado as tensions boiled over at the end of the game. Lukaku has used his celebration recently since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Belgian has not aimed it directly at the opposition's supporters.

Lukaku isn't the first player to be racially abused in Italian football in what is becoming a massive issue. Former AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli has also been victimized in such a way. Leece defender Samuel Umtiti was also targeted with racist abuse in January.

Romelu Lukaku claimed racism to be at an all-time high in 2021

Romelu Lukaku on social media's influence on racism.

Romelu Lukaku stressed the issue of racism in 2021, claiming it to be at an all-time high. The Inter striker (on loan from Chelsea) told CNN during the European Championships that same year that social media was having an impact (via CNN):

“I think racism in football right now is at the all-time high. Why? Because of social media now as well."

Lukaku continued by alluding to the fact that social media companies need to do more to help prevent the abuse:

“I understand why people like Thierry Henry are blocking social media because it’s easy, you can track somebody down … The social media companies, they have to do more for me.”

Racism isn't just occurring in Italian football but across Europe. Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has also been targeted in La Liga this season. Players are seen taking a knee before games to send out the message of kicking racism out of the game. Unfortunately, it continues to rear its ugly head.

