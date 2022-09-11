"Big clubs in Europe would feel he'd be a good choice" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's future

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in furthering his coaching career at a new club as soon as possible, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After the west London outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League opener in midweek, Tuchel was sacked a day later (September 7). He has been replaced by former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel won the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, 2021 FIFA Club World Cup and 2021 UEFA Super Cup titles. He also led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season despite the club's ownership issues.

Having arrived in January 2021, Tuchel managed the Blues in exactly 100 games. The Blues scored more goals (87-81) but conceded a lot more (53-24) in their second 50 games under the German than they did in their first 50.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Thomas Tuchel took charge of exactly 100 games during his time as Chelsea boss; in his first 50 the Blues kept 31 clean sheets, but his second 50 saw them keep just 18. Diminished. 100 - Thomas Tuchel took charge of exactly 100 games during his time as Chelsea boss; in his first 50 the Blues kept 31 clean sheets, but his second 50 saw them keep just 18. Diminished. https://t.co/8CfvZBh7pu

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on the former Borussia Dortmund manager's future and plans. He wrote:

"Honestly, at the moment neither Thomas Tuchel nor his agents have any idea of the next step. It will take time to figure out the next project, but for sure, Tuchel wants to come back ASAP and work hard again in football as he didn't expect to be fired by Chelsea."

He added:

"It's been suggested by some that Tuchel would be better suited to a club with fewer superstars, but I'm not sure I agree – he guided PSG and Chelsea to the Champions League final in successive seasons and won big trophies with both clubs. I certainly think big clubs in Europe would feel he'd be a good choice for them, but let's see what opportunities there'll be."

Apart from the three trophies he won with Chelsea, Tuchel also won seven trophies with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. He's also a recipient of the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and The Best FIFA Football Coach awards.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League standings with ten points from six games. They will next take on RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 14).

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL "It's a difficult job."



Here's how other Premier League managers reacted to Thomas Tuchel's sacking. "It's a difficult job." Here's how other Premier League managers reacted to Thomas Tuchel's sacking. https://t.co/AZEwJl4kL3

Shaun Wright-Phillips on Thomas Tuchel's sacking by Chelsea

Speaking on Fair Betting Sites, former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips said that he was left dumbfounded after the Blues fired Tuchel as their manager earlier this week, especially after spluring to overhaul the squad. He said:

"I definitely wouldn't say it's the correct decision. I was very shocked. Giving him £250 million plus to spend on transfers, that lets the rest of the world know that they're backing the manager for the long term."

He continued:

"So when that happens after seven games, I think it would have surprised and shocked everybody. But also at the same time, there might have been something going on that we don't know about."

The Blues have lost three times in their last five games across competitions.

