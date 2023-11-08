"Bloody hell, where has common sense disappeared?" - Former PGMOL boss slams Howard Webb after Arsenal-Newcastle VAR controversy

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has lambasted the current boss, Howard Webb, after Arsenal's controversial loss at Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4.

The Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Magpies in the Premier League last weekend courtesy of Anthony Gordon's second-half goal. VAR conducted a review after the fact to check for three potential errors leading up to the strike.

One instance saw the ball seemingly go beyond the byline while another showed Joelinton shoving Gabriel Magalhaes from behind his back in the penalty box. Gordon was also checked for being offside. However, these possible fouls were overlooked and the decision was made in Newcastle's favor.

This led to an uproar over the poor officiating in the encounter. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched a scathing rant against the refereeing team after the match in a press conference as well.

Former referee and PGMOL boss Hackett has now given his two cents on the matter. The retired English referee took to social media to express his disapproval of the decision with a passion.

He urged Howard Webb to resolve the prevalent issues and wrote (via Football.London):

"Anyone involved in football saw the push and at that point the goal should have been ruled out. Bloody hell where has common sense disappeared to in our officials? Where is Howard Webb, he needs to sort this mess."

The Gunners will next face Sevilla in their group-stage encounter in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates on Wednesday, November 8.

"Why the hell is he in Arsenal’s side?!” - Pundit says Gunners star 'wouldn't get into' Liverpool or Manchester City

Pundit Craig Burley has slammed Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. The retired Scottish midfielder insists that the Germany international would never get a spot in Liverpool or Manchester City's starting XI.

He questioned why the Gunners even signed the former Chelsea star, adding that Havertz will not help in his side's title charge this season. Burley said on ESPN (as quoted by The Boot Room):

"Kai Havertz cannot play in the middle of the park for a side going for the Championship. He wouldn’t get into Liverpool’s side in the midfield, he certainly wouldn’t get into Manchester City’s midfield, he wouldn’t get into Newcastle’s side in midfield. So why the hell is he in Arsenal’s side?!”

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for £65 million. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has failed to impress so far, scoring just once in 17 appearances across competitions this term.