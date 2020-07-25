Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor create their Premier League dream XI for the season

Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor created their Premier League Dream XI for the season on Premier League India's official Twitter page.

Ranveer Singh is a Premier League Brand Ambassador, while Arjun Kapoor is an ardent Chelsea fan and an official Brand Ambassador for the club.

Arjun and Ranveer's Premier League Dream XI for the season

The stars began with the goalkeeper. After a short discussion on Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson, it was decided that Alisson would be in goal.

The two unanimously agreed on the defence, with all three defenders currently plying their trade for Liverpool. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre-back Virgil van Dijk and left-back Andrew Robertson were chosen to be the three defenders in the side.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been included

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was decided as the defensive midfielder for the team, with the France international slotted into the no.6 position. Arguably the best player in the Premier League this season, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was chosen to partner Kante in the middle of the pitch.

Both superstars agreed immediately that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was going to be a part of the attack. Arsenal fan Ranveer also put Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the striker, with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero taking his place as the second striker.

On the right of the attack, Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah was drafted in. With a centre-back yet to be decided, the two actors mulled over their choices. Leicester City centre-backs Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans were suggested by Arjun, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk and Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady.

Ultimately, it was decided that Manchester City defensive midfielder Fernandinho was the final part of the jigsaw. Ranveer highlighted his ability to fall back if needed, with Arjun admitting that a midfield of Kante and Fernandinho would allow the attack to go ballistic.

An eclectic team, to say the least, the Bollywood superstars have certainly created a team of incredible talent.

Arjun and Ranveer's Dream Team for the Premier League this season: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Fernandinho (Manchester City), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

