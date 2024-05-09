Borussia Dormund send message to former star Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid set up UCL final clash with the German club after S/F win

Borussia Dortmund have sent a message to Jude Bellingham following Real Madrid's 4-3 aggregate win against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Following the emphatic win, the Los Blancos have made it to the final of a European competition for a record 18 times.

The Bavarians broke the deadlock in the 68th minute of the second-leg through Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back was brought in as a substitute to replace Serge Gnabry.

Real Madrid responded through Joeslu who slotted home in the 88th minute after Manuel Neuer failed to gather the ball following an attempt by Vinicius Jr. The 34-year-old tapped the ball into Bayern Munich's net once again in the 91st minute, thanks to a pinpoint cross by centre-back Antonio Rudiger. The goal became a matter of much tittle-tattle as it was ruled offside initially. However, VAR overruled the referee's decision, and the goal was awarded to the 14-time UCL winners.

The match witnessed another twist in the dying embers of added time as Matthijs de Ligt slotted one home, only for the play to be ruled offside.

Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. Bellingham will face his former club for the first time since his departure last year, on the biggest stage of them all.

While sharing an image of Marco Reus and Bellingham on X, the German club wrote:

"Hey, Jude."

Bellingham has already won the LaLiga in his first season with Real Madrid and will now set his sights on a first Champions League trophy. In 39 matches across all competitions, the Englishman has managed 22 goals and 10 assists.

The die Schwarzgelben last won the Champions League in 1997 and last played in the final in 2013 at Wembley where they lost to Bayern Munich.

Marco Reus could end his Dortmund career with a Champions League final win against Real Madrid

As all good things come to an end, and so will Marco Reus' career with the Yellow Wall. The German announced a few days ago that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, drawing the curtain on a glorious 12-year stay. In 426 appearances for the German club, Reus has 169 goals and 130 assists.

Dortmund defeated PSG 2-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final. Niclas Fullkrug scored for the German side in the first leg, while Mats Hummels headed home in the second leg.

Only time will tell if Marco Reus has a fairytale ending to his Dortmund career by lifting the Champions League trophy at Wembley on June 1.