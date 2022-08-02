“Both of them are not world-class players” - Ex-Bayern Munich CEO criticises signings of Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt 

Former Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is sceptical of the club's two new signings this summer - Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt. He doesn't believe the two players are world-class and doesn't understand why sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has praised the,.

The Bavarians signed Mane, 30, from Liverpool for €32 million this summer. The 30-year-old scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds and provided 48 assists. He helped them win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, De Ligt, 22, won a Serie A title in his three seasons with Juventus, scoring three goals in 117 games. He has been acquired for €67 million.

However, Rummenigge isn't too pleased with the two signings. In his column for Sportbuzzer, he wrote:

"Why has Hasan Salihamidzic & Co. been praised for recently for their summer transfers? Honestly, I can't join in this chorus of jubilation. With all due respect for Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt - both of them are not world-class players for me."

He added:

"Of course, Mane will do the Bundesliga good and score his goals, but at the age of 30, I don't see him at the absolute top level. Had it been otherwise, Jurgen Klopp would have certainly fought harder to keep the striker at Liverpool."

Rummenigge is even more sceptical of Bayern's decision to sign De Ligt. He has impressed with his performances at Ajax before joining the Bianconeri in 2019. Rummenigge wrote about De Ligt:

"I'm even more sceptical about De Ligt. Sure, he's only 22 years old. But the last three seasons at Juventus were lost time for him. He should have been able to develop further after his furious start to his career at Ajax. I think it is very daring to declare him Bayern's chief of defence. You could have kept Niklas Süle."

Sule left Bayern Munich after the expiration of his contract and joined rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"Mazraoui will help Bayern a lot on the defensive right flank" - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Bayern Munich's new recruit

The former Bayern Munich chairman is impressed with another new signing - Noussari Mazraoui, though.

Rummenigge wrote about the Moroccan right-back:

"In the shadow of de Ligt and Mane, Noussair Mazraoui could develop into a real king transfer from Munich. He reminds me a little of the former Dortmund Achraf Hakimi, who now plays for Paris St. Germain. Mazraoui will help Bayern a lot on the defensive right flank."

Mazraoui, 24, played 137 games for Ajax, contributing ten goals and nine assists before moving to the German club. Bayern Munich have also signed midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and forward Mathys Tel.

Munich Fanpage @MunichFanpage

Gravenberch

Mané

De Ligt

Tel



Awesome work by Brazzo and the whole Bayern board this summer. MazraouiGravenberchManéDe LigtTelAwesome work by Brazzo and the whole Bayern board this summer. Mazraoui ✅Gravenberch ✅Mané ✅De Ligt ✅Tel ✅ Awesome work by Brazzo and the whole Bayern board this summer. 👏

The Bundesliga champions will begin their title defence at home against Wolfsburg on August 14.

