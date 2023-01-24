Brazil legend Cafu makes surprising choice in midfield despite naming Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in PSG-Bayern combined XI

Brazil icon Cafu has made a surprising decision in his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)-Bayern Munich combined XI despite naming Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the team. The two European heavyweights will lock horns in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February/March.

Some of world football's top names will clash at the Parc des Princes on February 14 and the Allianz Arena on March 8. PSG boast the troublesome trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, who have been a nightmare for defenders this season. Meanwhile, Bayern have winners such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich to call on.

However, it will surprise some that Cafu has not named Kimmich in his joint PSG and Bayern team. The Selecao great has chosen Parisian midfielder Danilo Pereira instead.

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR

Concorda com as escolhas dele? #CasaDaChampions

.

PSG e Bayern se enfrentam no dia 14/02, às 15h30, e você vê na No 11x11, quem leva a melhor entre PSG x Bayern? O capitão do penta Cafu mandou o papo!Concorda com as escolhas dele?PSG e Bayern se enfrentam no dia 14/02, às 15h30, e você vê na @TNTbr e na @HBOMaxBR No 11x11, quem leva a melhor entre PSG x Bayern? O capitão do penta Cafu mandou o papo!Concorda com as escolhas dele? 👀 #CasaDaChampions.PSG e Bayern se enfrentam no dia 14/02, às 15h30, e você vê na @TNTbr e na @HBOMaxBR! https://t.co/N5MAM2xaHi

Kimmich has been a mainstay in the Bayern side since joining from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 for €8.5 million. The German has made 324 appearances since then, scoring 36 goals and providing 89 assists. He has been a staple in Julian Nagelsmann's midfield this campaign, appearing 24 times, scoring three goals and contributing six assists.

Meanwhile, Danilo joined PSG from FC Porto in 2020, initially on loan, before sealing a €16 million move a year later. He has played 22 games this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Cafu's PSG-Bayern XI:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Sergio Ramos (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Alphonso Davies (Bayern), Leon Goretzka (Bayern), Danilo (PSG), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Neymar (PSG), Messi (PSG), Mbappe (PSG).

Former PSG midfielder Jean-Michel Larque criticizes Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

The PSG trio are criticized.

Larque has criticized PSG trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappe for their lack of defending, which he believes could jeopardize the Parisians' hopes of winning the Champions League. Now a sports journalist, the Frenchman wrote regarding the attackers:

"We often speak, tactically, of an unbalanced team with three attackers who do not defend. There is a defense which is still in great difficulty in my eyes because the effort of the Parisian leaders is constantly focused on the names in front."

The PSG trio have been in scintillating form this season, scoring a joint 54 goals and providing 35 assists. However, defensively they do not offer much as Larque alluded to.

Christophe Galtier's side hasn't had too much to fret about this campaign as his defense has been in impressive form, conceding just 14 goals in 19 league games. Donnarumma has kept 11 clean sheets in 26 appearances across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes