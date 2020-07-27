Brazilian football great Rivaldo has urged Douglas Costa to leave Juventus and join Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window. The tricky winger has endured yet another injury-laden campaign and could leave the club at the end of the season in search of regular game time.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo lavished praise on the Juventus star's ability and admitted that Manchester City would be the perfect club him.

"If you look at the transfer market, I think that Douglas Costa from Juventus to Manchester City can be an interesting opportunity."

"Costa has not played too much in Juve and can find a bigger stage to shine in City, as it seems to be a club that wants to recruit him."

The Cityzens are reportedly in the market for a winger after Leroy Sane's departure and could make a move for the Juventus winger in the coming weeks.

Douglas Costa has missed 47 games through injury in his three seasons with Juventus. He's been injured for 314 days, just shy of a year. — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 24, 2020

Rivaldo also added that a professional footballer's career is rather short-lived, due to which it is important for players to feel wanted.

"A professional career is short, so it will be important to find a new club where he can play more regularly. He's a great player that I really admire."

Douglas Costa facing Juventus exit this summer

Douglas Costa looks set to leave Juventus this summer

Advertisement

The 29-year-old has featured 29 times in all competitions for Juventus this season and scored just three goals, a below-average return for a wide player.

Reports suggest that Costa could be on the move this summer, as Juventus look to cash in on him to fund potential incomings.

Earlier this week, Juventus sealed their ninth Serie A title in succession after a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria. Maurizio Sarri's side won the Scudetto with two games to spare and will now turn their attention to the Champions League next month.

Juventus are currently 1-0 down against Lyon in the Round of 16 stage of the competition and will look to pull off a comeback in the second leg when the two sides face each in Portugal in three weeks.

Also Read: Ranking the ten best Premier League players this season (2019-20)