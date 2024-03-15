BREAKING: Barcelona to take on PSG in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona have drawn PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw announced in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday (March 15). The first leg is at the Parc des Princes on April 9 before the tie concludes eight days later at the Olimpic Luis Companys.

Xavi's Barca saw off Napoli 4-2 on aggregate - including a 3-1 second-leg home win - to return to the Champions League quarterfinal after four years. Earlier, in the group stage, the Blaugrana finished ahead of Porto on head-to-head record to win their group.

Meanwhile, PSG finished second in their group, behind Borussia Dortmund, before seeing off Real Sociedad 2-0 at home and 2-1 away to return to the last-eight after a three-year absence.

Barca endured back-to-back group-stage elimination - a first in club history - in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, a star-studded PSG side - with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar - stumbled in the Round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

However, Luis Enrique's side are determined for a deep run in the competition in what could be their top scorer Mbappe's final season at the club. The matchup will be interesting because Parisians boss Enrique - who arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer - managed Barca previously and is one of many reported names to succeed Xavi, who's leaving this summer.

What happened when PSG and Barcelona last reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal?

PSG boss Luis Enrique

PSG last reached the last-eight of the Champions League three years ago, when they reached the semifinals.

The Ligue 1 giants beat Bayern Munich 3-2 away and lost 1-0 at home to advance on the away goals rule. However, they lost to Manchester City in the semifinals, losing 2-1 at home and 2-0 away to bow out.

Meanwhile, Barcelona won't have happy memories of their last trip to the Champions League quarterfinals in 2020. In a COVID-19 plagued-season - the quarterfinal was a single-legged affair - where Barcelona were ambushed 8-2 by Bayern - who went on to win the competition with a perfect record.