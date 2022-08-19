Breaking: Chelsea boss Tuchel handed one-match touchline ban after handshake row with Conte

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been slapped with a one-match touchline ban and a £35,000 fine for his fiery bust-up with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

Sky Sports reports that the German will not be allowed to be in the dugout for the Blues' clash with Leeds United at Elland Road on August 19.

Tuchel and Conte were involved in a post-match altercation following the two London rivals' 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Conte has also been punished by the FA with a £15,000 fine although he will not be missing any action from the touchline.

The incident has since been played down by the Chelsea manager, who claims to have laughed off the situation:

“Of course, I laugh. I laugh in the dressing room because it was in the heat of the match. I think it was passion between two men who fought for their team and I hope they don't make more of it, in the context we had a hair pulling before.”

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch did not want to see Chelsea boss Tuchel on the touchline

Leeds manager Marsch said he would be disappointed to see Tuchel in the dugout for Sunday's game.

Pressed by reporters on the German potentially being allowed on the touchline, he replied:

That doesn’t seem right. I would be disappointed if that was allowed. A red card means you should not play the next match."

The former RB Leipzig manager continued:

"In theory, when the manager’s not there it’s an advantage. I know his assistant Zsolt Low well - he has a brilliant football mind and no doubt will help out from there."

“I have always assumed a red means the manager is suspended - maybe that’s the wrong assumption!"

The Peacocks boss has got his way, with Tuchel not being allowed to coach his Chelsea side from the touchline.

