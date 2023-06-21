Breaking: Jose Mourinho receives punishment for X-rated chant at referee Anthony Taylor after Roma’s Europa League final defeat

According to reports, AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-game ban by UEFA for his foul-mouthed rant on referee Anthony Taylor. Mourinho had abused the referee during the UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla, which his team lost on penalties.

The Portuguese had waited for the referee in the parking lot following the game. Roma fans also heckled Taylor and his family at the airport as the referee was looking to catch a flight. According to The Telegraph, Mourinho called Taylor:

" A f**king disgrace."

AS Roma lost the game against Sevilla on penalties after it had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. Mourinho was proud of the team's display despite the defeat (via Sky Sports):

“Tonight, we died of mental and physical fatigue. There are so many episodes to talk about. Without the trophy in our hands, we are dead-tired and proud.

"You can lose a game but never your professionalism. I won five finals and lost this one, but I’ve never been more proud than I am tonight. The guys gave it all.”

What Leonardo Spinazzola said about Jose Mourinho's impact at AS Roma?

Jose Mourinho is a born winner, managing the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

He's known for instilling a solid mentality in his team. His players are often required to perform at high intensity. Midfielder Leanardo Spinazzola recently highlighted how Mourinho has helped Roma (via Roma Press):

“Mourinho is a sincere person who knows how to use the stick and carrot with his players. This is one of the things I learned in the two years I’ve had him as a coach.

"His approach towards you all depends on what he thinks you need. At any given time, he can be hard on you, or he can be consoling. It’s all dependent upon what he believes is needed and will motivate you.”

Spanizzola added:

“He’s changed the mentality of all of Roma. Before he arrived, we perhaps played nicer football, but we weren’t effective. Even myself, I’ve changed entirely.

"Instead of being more flashy on the pitch, I’m more attentive to details and more intelligent in various situations. That’s why when it comes to Mourinho, I don’t like to talk about him strictly in the sense as a manager but first and foremost as a person.”

Jose Mourinho took charge of AS Roma in July 2021 and has managed them for 110 games across competitions, winning 55 times, drawing 24 and losing 31.

