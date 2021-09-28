Breaking: Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Manchester City, check full line-up

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been named in the starting line-up for PSG in the crucial Champions League Group A clash with Manchester City tonight. The 34-year-old missed the last two games for PSG due to a bruised knee and only returned to training on Monday.
Following his return to the playing eleven, Lionel Messi will be desperate to make an impression. Notably, the forward had a disappointing Champions League debut for the club against Club Brugge. However, the crucial meeting with Manchester City will now offer Lionel Messi the ideal chance to make a statement.
In addition to the talismanic forward, PSG have also welcomed back Marco Verratti to their line-up for the game. As expected, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe complete the front-three for the Ligue 1 giants.
Furthermore, Gianluigi Donnarumma makes his Champions League debut as he starts ahead of Keylor Navas in goal.
Full PSG line-up as Lionel Messi returns for Manchester City clash
PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.