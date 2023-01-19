Brighton are increasing asking price for Moises Caicedo as Chelsea’s opening bid comes to light: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly increased their asking price for midfielder Moises Caicedo amid heavy interest from Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a key player for the Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League table. He joined the club from Beerschot V.A. in January 2022 and has since made 30 senior appearances for Brighton.

Following Yves Bissouma's move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, Caicedo became first-choice at the Amex Stadium and has made 20 appearances across competitions.

As per CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea, who have been on a spending spree in the January transfer window, made a £65 million bid for Caicedo. However, their bid was rejected as Brighton are looking for a larger sum.

Jacobs reported on Twitter:

"Brighton now want £75m+ for Moises Caicedo in January. Their CEO Paul Barber tells me the club “understand” if Caicedo wants a move but won’t sell in January unless their valuation is met. #CFC have an excellent relationship with Brighton and have tested the water around £65m."

He added:

"January deal is tricky. It will involve paying above Caicedo’s market value, especially with Brighton under no pressure to sell. And Brighton may add a Leandro Trossard fee before the window shuts further solidifying their position of trying to keep Caicedo until at least summer."

Jacobs also reported that, apart from Chelsea, other clubs are also interested in Caicedo for a potential summer move. Hence, Brighton are looking to either hold out until the summer or sell him for a big fee in January.

He wrote:

"Told Brighton do anticipate plenty of summer interest for Caicedo, too. That’s also why they’ll hold out for such a big fee if he’s to leave mid-season. Nonetheless, Graham Potter is keen to reunite with Caicedo."

He added:

"#CFC may have to be patient even with limited time left in January. Caicedo has just changed his agent and if a deal does comes off it might be relatively late in the window."

Jacobs also claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle United are monitoring Caicedo, but both clubs could look for other, cheaper options.

Chelsea investing heavily in the winter transfer window

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Chelsea's total spend in January if the Mudryk deal goes through Chelsea's total spend in January if the Mudryk deal goes through 💰 https://t.co/SDdcGNRdc5

The Blues have already made five signings in the January transfer window, spending over £150 million. Chelsea have signed David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, and Joao Felix (on loan).

They will hope these signings can help them overturn their dismal season so far. The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points below fourth-placed Newcastle United. They were also eliminated from both domestic cup competitions by Manchester City.

Chelsea will next face Liverpool, who are level on points with the Blues in ninth place, away on Saturday, January 21.

