"Bring a big bag of money" - David Moyes sends transfer warning to Chelsea and Liverpool as they chase Everton star

Everton manager David Moyes has sent a warning to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool regarding the future of Jarrad Branthwaite. The central defender emerged as a key player for the Toffees last season attracting plenty of interest from big English clubs.

Teams like Chelsea, Manchester United and even local rivals Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old's services in recent months. Manchester United reportedly even made attempts to sign the Englishman last summer but failed to match Everton's asking price.

This season, the England international has picked up from where he left off last season. David Moyes has now warned the defender's suitors that Everton will only sell the youngster for a massive fee. The Toffees' boss said, as quoted by Metro:

"Jarrad has done really well. There are moments when he can do better, there are times he still plays like a young centre-back but has an awful lot going for him. He’s already been involved in the England squad before I came, he played really well last week and has got a good mentor around him in Tarky [James Tarkowski]."

Moyes added:

"Tarky has been around the league and seen a lot. He has been a good mentor in helping and improving him. I think the PSR, I don’t know all the stuff but we still have some work to do in the summer. I was aware of it when I came in but I’m hoping we’re beginning to stop thinking about that now."

The Scotsman concluded:

"So, Jarrad is a top player and if people want to buy Jarrad, I’ve said many times – bring a big bag of money. We’re beginning to think about moving forward, what we’re going to do. I think we’ve got a bill to pay, hopefully we pay that bill then we’re in the clear."

Branthwaite joined Everton in 2020 from Carlisle United and became a mainstay in the starting XI last season. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly among the admirers of the towering defender.

Chelsea eyeing a move for Liverpool target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Sevilla defender Loic Bade, also wanted by Liverpool. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via The Hard Tackle, the Blues have identified the 24-year-old as a player to bolster their struggling backline.

Bade came through the youth ranks of Le Havre and had stints with the likes of Lens and Rennes before moving to Sevilla in 2023. He also had a spell in England with Nottingham Forest on loan but did not make a single appearance in six months.

The Frenchman has attracted plenty of interest with his exploits in Andalusia and has become a key player in Sevilla's defense. The Spanish club reportedly have no interest in selling the defender but could change their mind if a big offer is tabled.

