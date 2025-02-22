Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old La Liga star wanted by Liverpool: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing 24-year-old LaLiga defender Loic Bade, who is also on Liverpool's radar. The Frenchman broke through the first team at Le Havre in 2020, before eventually making his way to Sevilla in 2023. However, his time in Andalusia might be short-lived, with a potential move to England in the works.

According to a report from Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), the Blues rank Loic Bade's defensive qualities highly and are looking to add him to their ranks this summer. He has long been linked to English clubs, having been courted by Aston Villa during the January transfer window. However, the 24-year-old chose to stay in Sevilla.

The Spanish outfit also have no intentions of selling Bade, who has scored a goal and provided an assist in 20 appearances this season for them. However, the report claims that they could change their minds if a big offer came for the 24-year-old in the summer.

While Chelsea are capable of submitting such an offer, the London giants will be concerned about interest from elsewhere, especially Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds have courted Bade for some time, reportedly seeing him as a future replacement for legendary defender Virgil van Dijk.

This could turn out to be a battle between the Blues and the Reds, both of whom could spend big for such an important long-term signing.

Chelsea show serious interest in Liverpool goalkeeper for summer transfer move

Chelsea are seriously interested in a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window. The Blues have had to seek a goalkeeping replacement for Robert Sanchez, following his poor performances this season.

Sanchez has made 22 appearances, conceding 29 goals and keeping just four clean sheets. A bigger concern for the Blues is his potential for errors - the shot-stopper has made five errors leading to goals in the league this season.

This has led Chelsea to turn towards Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper Kelleher. He has successfully deputized for first-choice Alisson Becker in recent seasons. This season, he has made eight Premier League appearances, conceding just nine goals and keeping three clean sheets. He has also kept three clean sheets in four UEFA Champions League games.

A move looks imminent for Kelleher, as he cannot take over Alisson Becker's position as the first-choice option, despite having the qualities of a starting goalkeeper. This could see the Blues sign him as their first-choice in the summer. However, they need to be wary, as Kelleher has garnered interest from Newcastle United.

