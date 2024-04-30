“Bro is a Madrid fan”, “I am so tired” - Barcelona fans slam 25-year-old for a foul in 4-2 win over Valencia

Fans seemed disappointed in Barcelona's center-back Ronald Araújo's performance during their La Liga clash against Valencia at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Monday (April 29).

Although the match ended in a satisfying 4-2 win for the Blaugrana, the guests received a penalty in the 36th minute due to Araújo committing a foul against winger Peter González, which resulted in Valencia taking a 2-1 lead.

Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing Ronald Araújo's gameplay not just in this clash but over the past few games across competitions. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

In December 2023, the 25-year-old Uruguayan was reportedly linked with Bayern Munich. Referencing those speculations, one user posted:

Another user criticized both Araújo and Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

One fan wrote:

"6 - Ronald Araujo has been shown two red cards, conceded two penalties and made two errors leading to goals this season in all competitions, the most of any LaLiga player in total (six). Strange."

Another shared a snap of Araujo's foul and said:

"PENALTY VALENCIA! RONALD ARAUJO WITH A STUPID MISTAKE AGAIN!"

"If we do not sell Araujo to Bayern Munich next season i will personally take action against Barcelona football club," chimed in another fan.

One account mocked:

"Bro is a Madrid fan"

Another added:

"Araujo common man common you keep making it hard for me"

One user wrote:

"I am so tired …"

"Has to be benched," said another.

While another said:

"He never learns"

Despite the foul, Ronald Araújo had a decent outing on Monday, as he provided an assist in his 90-minute game time, created two chances, had a passing accuracy of 95% (87/92), and won six out of seven duels.

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table with 73 points in 33 matches, trailing table-toppers Real Madrid by 11 points, with five league fixtures remaining.

Barcelona's No. 9 scored a hat trick against Valencia

Catalan side's Fermin Lopez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with an assist from winger Raphinha, which was equalized by Valencia's Hugo Duro just five minutes later.

Pepelu gave his side the lead by successfully converting a penalty in the 38th minute. Robert Lewandowski equalized just four minutes into the second half with an assist from İlkay Gündoğan, followed by another goal in the 82nd minute.

The Polish striker scored his third goal of the match just two minutes before the final whistle. Speaking about the match, Lewandowski told DAZN:

"It wasn't easy... In the first half we didn't have much space. But the important thing is that we are Barca and we know that, although we conceded two goals, we can score three and four goals."

Barcelona face third-placed Girona next in La Liga on Saturday, May 4, at Estadi Montilivi. The Blanquivermells are just two points behind the Catalans, with the same goal difference.