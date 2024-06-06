"Bro stock is rising like bread", "Future Ballon d'Or winner" - Fans hail Manchester United star as he's named FA Cup's Player of the Season

Fans praised Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after the 19-year-old was named FA Cup Player of the Season. The Englishman made his senior debut at Old Trafford in January 2023 in a match against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kobbie Mainoo has been a promising young prospect for the Red Devils. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in 35 appearances under Erik ten Hag's management this season. He netted two goals in six FA Cup games, including the second goal in the final against Manchester City, which ended in a 2-1 win for United.

Fans flooded social media with posts appreciating the English midfielder's gameplay while expressing confidence in the young star's potential. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Bro stock is rising like bread."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Well deserved The best teenage midfielder in the world"

Another added:

"Incredible Talent. The world is yet to see your greatness. ❤️🔥🔥"

"Future Ballon d'Or winner," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Never doubted Mainoo since his debut A well deserved recognition and i wish many more great seasons at Manchester United with many trophies"

Another wrote:

"Well deserved, future is bright for United with him at the helm."

"Deserved recognition and i wish many more great seasons at Manchester United with many trophies," said another.

One user wrote:

"Hes ours. One of our own . Homegrown. Future legend."

While another wrote:

"He deserves. Hope he doesn’t drop his standard next season"

Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final has been awarded Manchester United's Goal of the Month for May.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly interested in taking over managerial role at Manchester United

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Thomas Tuchel is keen on joining the Red Devils for the upcoming season. With uncertainties about United's current boss Erik ten Hag's future at the club, the former Chelsea coach has been heavily linked with the job.

On mufcMPB’s YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs spoke about the German coach and his interest in the job at Old Trafford, saying:

"With Tuchel, there has been nothing concrete from United to Tuchel yet, but he’s formed a part of the succession planning."

Following his premature departure from Bayern Munich, at the end of the 2023-24 season, Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to return to the Premier League. Ben Jacobs added:

“Tuchel is pushing for Manchester United more than Manchester United are pushing for Tuchel at this point. In other words, Tuchel wants to come back to the Premier League and he would welcome the approach.”

After his one-season tenure at Chelsea in 2021–2022, Thomas Tuchel signed for Bayern Munich on a two-year deal in 2023. He was relieved of duties after the Bundesliga side did not win any trophies in the 2023-24 season.