Bruno Fernandes responds to Joshua Zirkzee saying ‘voice is gone’ after Manchester United secure thrilling 5-4 win vs Lyon

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has responded to Joshua Zirkzee's post on Instagram following the Red Devils' 5-4 win against Lyon. The second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals produced an absolute thriller as Ruben Amorim's side secured a remarkable late victory at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 17.

Lyon and Manchester United secured a 2-2 draw in France last week which meant that everything was up for grabs in the second leg. United secured a sensational 5-4 victory after extra time at Old Trafford in a nailbiting thriller.

Manchester United scored twice in the first half with Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot getting on the scoresheet. Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico scored in the second half forcing the game to extra time.

Lyon scored twice in extra time and looked to be on their way to the semi-finals but the Red Devils scored thrice to snatch the game away. Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo scored on 114 and 120 minutes respectively before Harry Maguire scored the 121st-minute winner.

Following the game, Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee posted on Instagram:

"No words left and voice is gone."

Bruno Fernandes responded to the post:

"Never left early at Old Trafford 😍"

Ruben Amorim's side will take on Athletic Club in the semi-finals, while the other game will feature Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester United make contact with Bundesliga side over goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly gotten in touch with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt regarding goalkeeper Kaua Santos. As reported by German outlet BILD, the Red Devils want the 22-year-old Brazilian keeper.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly far from convinced with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir who have both been prone to errors. Manchester United's new sporting director, Christopher Vivell, has reportedly approached Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche, regarding Santos.

Santos has impressed for Frankfurt this season when given a chance, especially while deputizing for the injured Kevin Trapp of late. He has played 14 times this season, conceding 19 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly unwilling to part ways with Santos who they believe is the readymade successor to Trapp. They are reportedly set to demand £51 million for the young keeper's signature.

Santos boasts a massive frame of 6 feet 6 inches and is a modern-day keeper with solid ability on the ball. Only aged 22, he is destined for a bright future and could become the future No. 1 for Brazil.

