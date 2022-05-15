"Can become the best player in the world anywhere" - Ronaldinho says Kylian Mbappe can win the Ballon d'Or even if he stays at PSG

Ronaldinho has revealed that he 'loves' watching Kylian Mbappe in action and feels the superstar can win the Ballon d'Or even if he stays at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe is expected to dominate the headlines in the summer as he has less than two months remaining on his deal with the Parisians. He is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the French giants and could be on his way out in the summer.

PSG are yet to give up hope of convincing the 23-year-old to extend his contract with the club. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been working on a deal to sign the forward for a while now.

While the France international's future remains up in the air, Ronaldinho has insisted that he can establish himself as the best player in the world regardless of which club he plays for. The Brazil legend also claimed that he can win the Ballon d'Or even if he stays at the Parc des Princes. He told French television program Telefoot:

"Yes, of course, he [Mbappe] can win the Ballon d'Or in Paris. With the quality he has, he can become the best player in the world anywhere."

The former PSG attack went on to continue heaping praise on Mbappe, explaining that the forward reminds him of Brazilian players. He said:

"Mbappe, today, he's a player I love to see play. He has a style, he looks like Brazilian players. I hope he continues like this and realizes all his dreams!"

The forward has been in blistering form for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. He has scored 36 goals and provided 26 assists from 45 appearances across all competitions for the team.

He has played a key role in the Parisians' Ligue 1 triumph this term, helping them earn 83 points from 37 matches. However, he could not prevent them from bowing out of the Champions League Round of 16 and the French Cup.

Could potential future Ballon d'Or winner Mbappe stay at PSG?

Many have tipped Mbappe to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. PSG, though, continue their efforts to persuade the France international to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with them.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians recently approached the 23-year-old with an improved with the hope of convincing him to stay. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be confident about acquiring his services.

The FIFA World Cup winner, though, is yet to make a final decision regarding his future, as per the journalist. He could wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his plans.

