“They need to be alert" - Rivaldo advises Real Madrid to be wary of 'last-minute attack' by another club for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Former La Liga attacker Rivaldo has encouraged Real Madrid to get a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe across the line as soon as possible.

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. While the transfer window is set to open in July, the Cityzens have moved quickly to complete one of the biggest coups of the summer.

With Haaland's future sorted, attention will now turn towards PSG superstar Mbappe. The France international has his contract with the Parisians expiring at the end of the season and could be on his way out of the club.

Mauricio Pochettino's side remain hopeful of convincing the forward to stay at the club beyond the summer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who were also interested in Haaland, have reportedly been working on a deal to sign him for a while now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



PSG have improved their proposal, that's why we've new rumours - but Real Madrid are still confident.



Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on future. He's thinking about it together with his family - but still nothing agreed or signed.

Having missed out on Haaland's signing, Los Blancos should strike a deal to sign Mbappe soon, according to Rivaldo. The former Barcelona attacker has also warned Carlo Ancelotti's side to be wary of any 'last-minute attack' by another club for the PSG superstar. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"One of the clubs that also seemed interested in Haaland was Real Madrid and I believe that after his confirmation at Man City, the Spanish club needs to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe."

"The French player has the dream of playing in the Merengues shirt and the club would have a lot to gain from him on the pitch, especially at this stage where he would form an attacking trio with Vini Jr and [Karim] Benzema."

"This is a transfer saga that has been going on for some time, and everything indicates that it will lead to Real Madrid signing him, however, they need to be alert to any last-minute attack by another club that could divert him from the Spanish route."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid are preparing a HISTORICAL presentation for Mbappé, they want a record breaking attendance at the Bernabeu. 🎖| Real Madrid are preparing a HISTORICAL presentation for Mbappé, they want a record breaking attendance at the Bernabeu. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| Real Madrid are preparing a HISTORICAL presentation for Mbappé, they want a record breaking attendance at the Bernabeu. @MarioCortegana

With the 2021-22 season nearing an end, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 23-year-old.

How has Real Madrid target Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Uncertainty over Mbappe's future has not affected his performances on the pitch. He has scored 35 goals and provided 24 assists from 44 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

The forward has already helped the Parisians reclaim their Ligue 1 crown. However, he could not prevent them from bowing out of the Champions League Round of 16, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer