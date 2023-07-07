"Can we crowd fund to make this happen" - Fans react as report claims Arsenal is PSG star Kylian Mbappe's first preference if he goes to the PL

Arsenal fans are salivating at the prospect of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe joining the club amid reports they are his preferred Premier League move.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney claims that Mbappe's preference if he were to head to the English top flight would be to join the Gunners. The Frenchman is said to be enticed by the evolution of the north Londoners overseen by Mikel Arteta.

Moreover, Kylian Mbappe would love to be the difference maker for Arsenal in their quest to end their 19-year wait for the Premier League title. Arteta's side missed out on the title to Manchester City last season by five points.

However, a move to the Emirates is unlikely as the Gunners don't have the finances to pull off such a transfer. They have also not held talks with the Parisian attacker over a potential move.

Mbappe's future at PSG is in doubt after he informed the Ligue 1 champions that he wouldn't be renewing his contract. His current deal expires next year and he has been told to either extend it or he will be sold this summer.

Real Madrid have set their sights on the Frenchman but reports stunned the football world yesterday (July 6) when Liverpool were reported to have made their move. It was claimed that the Merseysiders submitted a €200 million bid for the 24-year-old.

However, Delaney has since rubbished those claims, insisting that club sources had denied the offer. Madrid are seemingly leading the race for the France captain's signature should he depart this summer.

Yet, Arsenal fans can't help but dream of having Mbappe head to the Emirates and join the exciting squad Arteta is assembling. One fan wants to help the Gunners fund such a deal:

"Can we crowd fund to make this happen?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to Delaney's claim that Kylian Mbappe would desire a move to the north Londoners if he were to arrive in the Premier League:

- stand-off with PSG

- he is currently outside Liverpool's price plan

- similar with Arsenal and any bid totally unrealistic but Mbappe likes Arteta's evolution



Hastings @Hastings_2412 @piersmorgan That will be signing of the century @piersmorgan That will be signing of the century

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit urges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Mbappe is yet to taste European glory.

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has advised Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG if he wants to win the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. He said (via AS):

"If he wants to win the Champions League and become the best player in the world and win the Ballon d’Or, I think he should leave PSG."

Mbappe is yet to win either the Champions League or the Ballon d'Or during his career. He has become the poster boy of French football, winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award on four occasions.

However, he has always desired to win the Champions League, a trophy that has evaded the Parisians. The closest they came to European glory was in 2020 when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the final.

