"Cannot understand why he went there instead of Real Madrid" - Spurs legend surprised by Harry Kane's decision to join Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur legend Paul Gascoigne has said that he's surprised by Harry Kane's decision to join Bayern Munich instead of Real Madrid. The 31-year-old striker moved to Bayern from Tottenham last summer despite links with Los Blancos.

Speaking via Sports Talk Philly to GOAL, Gascoigne said that he doesn't consider Bayern as the best destination for Kane. He preferred Kane to join Real Madrid instead, explaining:

"I just cannot understand why he went there instead of Real Madrid. When you go there, it’s not just playing and training, you’re in the sun and you’re enjoying it - Madrid, what a great city. Jude Bellingham is there, of course."

Gascoigne named many English players who played for Los Blancos, claiming that Germany is not the best place for the English striker:

"Yeah, I think he was disappointing in the Euros apart from that one goal. But yeah, I think he (Kane) would be regretting it, Germany isn’t the best of places I suppose.

"You look at all of the English players who went to Real Madrid like Steve McManaman, Michael Owen and now Bellingham’s gone there so you wonder why he didn’t go there."

In 435 appearances for Tottenham in 19 years, Harry Kane scored 280 goals and recorded 61 assists. The Englishman is the all-time top goalscorer for Spurs but never won any silverware.

Real Madrid reportedly dropped Harry Kane interest to pursue Kylian Mbappe

In the summer of 2023, multiple reports linked Harry Kane to a potential move to Real Madrid, especially after the departure of their star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman left Los Blancos after 14 years to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

After losing Benzema, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wanted to sign Kane as a replacement. The Englishman would have been a great choice for Los Blancos, given his traditional centre-forward skills and excellent link play.

However, as per Cadena SER, Los Blancos ended their pursuit of the English striker after prospects of bringing Kylian Mbappe from PSG came up.

Although Mbappe didn't join the Spanish giants last summer, he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as a free agent. Meanwhile, Kane completed his transfer to Bayern for a reported £82 million last summer. The Bavarian giants considered Kane their best bet to replace Robert Lewandowski, who moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

In his first season with Bayern, Harry Kane registered 44 goals and recorded 12 assists in 45 appearances, ending as the top scorer in his first Bundesliga campaign.

