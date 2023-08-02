Carlo Ancelotti breaks silence on reports about PSG filing complaint against Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe transfer

Carlo Ancelotti has given his take on claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to file a complaint about Real Madrid tapping up Kylian Mbappe.

The Madrid boss was speaking to the media ahead of his side's pre-season friendly with Juventus tomorrow (August 3). He was asked about reports claiming that the Parisians are set to take the matter regarding Mbappe and Madrid to FIFA (via Madrid Universal):

"PSG filing a complaint against Real Madrid? I'm not surprised at all. I don't know about this matter. It's something political that I don't get into. I leave the political things."

Reports claim that PSG are set to approach FIFA with a complaint about Los Blancos. There is a belief among the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes that Mbappe has an agreement with the La Liga giants to join them next summer.

It is for this reason that the Parisians believe the 24-year-old is refusing to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. If Mbappe has struck an agreement with Real Madrid over a transfer in 2024 this breaks FIFA rules.

Any pre-contract agreement between the France captain and Los Merengues has to take place next January or beyond that. He is set to become a free agent next summer as he continues to reject PSG's advances over a new deal.

Kylian Mbappe was the Parisians' standout performer last season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He has long been on Madrid's radar and many do expect him to head to the Bernabeu whether that be this summer or next year.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wants Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Diego Simeone is keen on Kylian Mbappe arriving in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants to see Kylian Mbappe head to Real Madrid despite his club's rivalry with Ancelotti's side. The Argentine boss reckons the Frenchman's arrival will benefit La Liga, telling AS (via GOAL):

"I would love it, it would be extraordinary for the League, so that it continues to be one of the best. All footballers who arrive in Spain empower. Madrid has no economic problem to afford it. Surely if it is not this year, the next we will be competing against him."

Simeone's comments may surprise some fans but is a testament to how Spanish football is yearning for a world-class protagonist. Karim Benzema's departure from the Bernabeu this summer has left the Spanish league in need of a similar enigmatic character.

Kylian Mbappe will more than fill Benzema's boots if he does arrive at Real Madrid. He is quickly becoming the poster boy of not only French football but world football. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored a stunning hat-trick for France in the final.