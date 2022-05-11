Carlo Ancelotti responds to claims that Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of his side's home clash against Levante on Thursday (May 12) night. It was a slightly irritating conference for him as he was constantly faced with questions about the signings of Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe.

However, the Italian maintained his stance and did not make any claims on future arrivals, reiterating that the team is focused on finishing the season well.

Ancelotti said, via RMC Sport:

"This is not the day to talk about Real Madrid's so-called recruits. Today I will not comment on it. We have to finish the season. This is not the time. I understand that you lack information but talking about the transfer window now doesn't seem right to me."

The Athletic reported on May 11 that the Chelsea defender has committed his future to the champions of La Liga on a four-year deal. The official announcement is pending but will most likely be confirmed after the Champions League final. The German centre-back is going to earn nearly €10 million after tax plus a signing fee.

Emerging reports on Real Madrid's acquisition of the Blues defender brought back the focus on Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to make a decision on his future. The Spanish press was excited when they saw the Paris Saint-Germain forward spending time in Madrid with his teammate and former Los Blancos man Achraf Hakimi.

The Frenchman has two months remaining on his current deal with PSG. It remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 side will be able to make Mbappe an offer he can't refuse.

Ancelotti has his say on Real Madrid's Brazilian attacking duo

This season in the La Liga giants' history will forever be remembered for the heroics of Karim Benzema and his formidable record in front of goal. However, this season will also be fondly remembered for the contributions of their Brazilian attacking duo, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Vinicius was signed in 2018 and a year later, Rodrygo followed. But this is the first season where both have proved why Real Madrid trust them with their future. Vinicius has compounded his dribbling and electric pace with an end product that was missing until last year. He has scored 18 goals and assisted 19 in his 49 appearances.

Rodrygo, who has mostly been used as a substitute by Ancelotti, proved that he has the DNA of the club and the ability to come up with big moments on big occasions. He led the comeback against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg with his goal, and then scored a game-changing brace against Manchester City to take the game to extra-time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Rodrygo made a bet with his father that he'd score a hattrick vs. Man City Rodrygo made a bet with his father that he'd score a hattrick vs. Man City 😅 https://t.co/VEe2vFqH2v

Speaking ahead of the game against Levante, the Real Madrid manager said (as per Managing Madrid):

"Vinícius can still improve when without the ball and use his speed in other areas as well as one-on-one dribbling. Rodrygo is going to get better and better, because he is talented, intelligent and humble. I think he has already improved a lot over this season and he has made a difference in some big matches."

