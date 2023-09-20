Champions League 2023/24: Harry Kane names 3 clubs who are favorites to win trophy this season

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane reckons his Bundesliga side, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the three frontrunners to win the Champions League this season.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in a £100 million deal this past summer with hopes of finally obtaining trophy success. The England captain is yet to win silverware in his career despite being regarded as one of Europe's most formidable frontmen.

The 30-year-old has joined the reigning Bundesliga champions and a club familiar with Champions League glory. The Bavarians have won the European title on six occasions and he reckons they'll be in the hunt this season.

Kane has talked up his side's credentials but has also acknowledged the threat of reigning champions City and all-time record holders Madrid. He told Marca:

"Favorites to win the Champions League? I'm not so sure, of course, you have to mention Manchester City as the current champions. Then there is Real Madrid with it’s fantastic history and I think Bayern is also among the favorites.”

Bayern last won Europe's elite club competition in 2020 when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final. Thomas Tuchel's men have been drawn in Group A this season alongside Manchester United, Galatasaray, and FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, City have already started their defense of their crown with a comfortable 3-1 win against Red Star Belgrade. They are in Group G alongside Red Star, RB Leipzig and Young Boys.

The Cityzens romped to their first European title last season, beating Bayern and Madrid along the way. Many reckon Pep Guardiola's treble winners will make it back-to-back Champions League wins after they finally put their European hoodoo behind them.

However, Madrid are the record holder, winning the competition 14 times in their history. Carlo Ancelotti's men won the tournament in 2022 but have been drawn into an intriguing Group C. They are up against Serie A champions Napoli, Union Berlin and Braga.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backs Manchester City as Champions League favorites

Carlo Ancelotti has praised the Cityzens.

Ancelotti has also given his take on who he expects to be challenging for the Champions League this season. The Madrid boss reckons Guardiola's City are the favorites to win the trophy for a second consecutive season:

"Manchester City? I think they're the favorites to win the Champions League. They won last year and have a good squad."

The Cityzens made winning Europe's elite club competition look easy last season going unbeaten throughout the entire campaign. The reigning European champions beat Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals and Bayern 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

They have made a scintillating start to the new season, with five wins from five league games. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rodri have been in superb form while 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Julian Alvarez has also come to the fore.