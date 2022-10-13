"Champions League is being cruel to us" - Xavi blames 'serious defensive mistakes' for Barcelona's draw with Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has blamed their defensive mistakes for squandering a one-goal lead against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The Blaugrana took a first-half lead, but squandered it to draw the game 3-3 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (October 12). Xavi believes the Blaugrana deserved more than a point from the match that left them third in Group C.

Their hopes of making the UCL knockouts and avoiding a drop to the UEFA Europa League now hang by a thread. Speaking after the match, Xavi said (as quoted by Barca Balugranes):

“The truth is that this Champions League is being cruel to us. From Munich, through Milan and tonight, we deserved more.”

“The first half was excellent, we only conceded a chance to [Edin] Dzeko, we went into the break satisfied, but we conceded too much in the second half, we made serious defensive mistakes that are very expensive in the Champions League. It’s not just about attacking, it’s also about defending.”

The former Spain international also highlighted the difference in their intensity over the two halves.

“We should have kept up the pace, the intensity of the first half and we didn’t,” he added.

“We don’t depend on ourselves and the Champions League is very complicated. Football is a game of mistakes and we have to minimize them. In Munich, it was effectiveness, in Milan, other circumstances, and tonight, it was defensive mistakes.”

Barcelona took the lead through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute. But Inter hit back through Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez to turn the scoreline in their favor in the second half.

Summer signing Robert Lewandowski brought the home side back into the game at Camp Nou with less than 10 minutes to go. However, Robin Gosens struck a minute before full-time to send the Nerazzurri back in front.

Lewandowski then salvaged a point for the Catalan giants with a goal deep into stoppage time.

Barcelona mathematically still alive in the Champions League

Barcelona are currently third in group C with four points from as many matches. Bayern Munich lead the table with 12 points while Inter are second with seven. Viktoria Plzen are last with no points.

For the Blaugrana to qualify for the UCL knockouts, they will have to win both their upcoming matches against Bayern and Viktoria Plzen. Additionally, they need Inter to fail to win their remaining encounters.

If the Italian giants beat Plzen in their next UCL game on October 26, Barcelona will be officially knocked out of Europe's premier competition.

