Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech's £360,000 Rolls-Royce involved in horror clash in Amsterdam

It seems like Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech's on-field misfortunes have spilled over off-field as well. It has been reported that the Moroccan's Rolls-Royce was involved in an accident in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam.

The £360,000 black Mansory Rools-Royce Cullinan sustained significant damage after 'mouting a kerb and crashing into a bicycle rack', as reported by The Sun. The driver has been taken into custody, but Ziyech was likely not inside the car at the time of the incident.

On July 31, De Telegraaf reported that Ziyech's Rolls-Royce was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo at a busy intersection in Amsterdam. The twin incidents come on the back of what has been a difficult last 12 months for the Morocco winger.

His loan move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed in the winter transfer window, as Chelsea reportedly did not submit the correct documentation on time. A few months later, Ziyech reportedly failed a medical at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this summer.

Quite clearly, the 30-year-old is surplus to requirements for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is overseeing an expensive overhaul of a Chelsea side that finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League last season.

Since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020, Ziyech has largely struggled at Stamford Bridge, bagging 14 goals and 13 assists in 107 games across competitions.

When do Chelsea open their 2023-24 season?

Mauricio Pochettino has arrived at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues get their 2023–24 season up and running with a blockbuster Premier League home clash with Liverpool on Sunday (August 13).

The Argentinian has overseen the arrival of six new players and the return of seven others on loan while seeing 15 players - including Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz - depart (as per Goal).

The Blues began life under Pochettino with a decent pre-season tour of the US, winning three of five games and drawing two.

The Argentinian will look to return to the new-look club in the top four without the added distraction of European football, which could be a boon in disguise.