Chelsea and Barcelona among clubs in contact with Mino Raiola for €70 million-rated star: Reports

Recent reports suggest Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt might be on his way away from Turin, with Chelsea and Barcelona being potential destinations.

The Dutch defender joined the Bianconeri back in 2019 from Ajax and has become an indispensable part of their roster ever since. He bagged Serie A in his first season with Juventus.

Juventus v Empoli FC - Serie A

Despite his tremendous performances, agent Mino Raiola has been in contact with clubs regarding a move away from Turin at the end of the current season. These include Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport Chelsea dealt Matthijs De Ligt transfer blow as Man City open talks with Mino Raiola express.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea dealt Matthijs De Ligt transfer blow as Man City open talks with Mino Raiolaexpress.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/ZakXZee2pj

The old lady struggled last season and lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan. Furthermore, they eked out a Champions League spot for themselves on the concluding day of the campaign, courtesy a 4-1 win over Bologna.

Juventus have just got back to winning ways after a rather underwhelming start to the season following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Chelsea and Barcelona are potential destinations for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea's back line has been impenetrable as the Blues sit comfortably in first position in the Premier League table.

City Xtra @City_Xtra 🗞🇮🇹 @cmdotcom : Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Juventus has seen Mino Raiola have ‘some contacts’ with #ManCity and a few other clubs. Juve, who do not want to let the player leave, are ‘not willing to grant discounts’ for De Ligt - who has a €150M release clause. 🗞🇮🇹 @cmdotcom: Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Juventus has seen Mino Raiola have ‘some contacts’ with #ManCity and a few other clubs. Juve, who do not want to let the player leave, are ‘not willing to grant discounts’ for De Ligt - who has a €150M release clause.

However, Barcelona has also shown interest in César Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen among other players to bolster their backline.

The Dane has been on and off the roster and might consider a move away from Stamford Bridge to fetch more playing time for himself.

Antonio Rudiger, too, has been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. However, the former is currently leading the race to sign the German defender. This will leave a massive void in Chelsea's defense, which only a player like Matthijs de Ligt can seal.

On the flip side, Barcelona's defense has been pretty vulnerable and has become a matter of great concern. Barcelona have been linked to several defenders, most of whom will join the Catalans for free if a deal is agreed upon.

Barcelona have had an unpleasant season so far. They've lost both their Champions League matches and their chances of promotion to the next round look pretty slim.

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

This will make Matthijs de Ligt a prime target for Joan Laporta. More importantly, Raiola has plenty of experience dealing with Premier League clubs.

Also Read

He was responsible for bringing Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to England. Another high-profile player managed by Raiola, who has been linked with a move to England, is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Matthijs de Ligt was linked with Barcelona before he made a move to Juventus from Ajax following their exit from the Champions League.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Aditya Singh