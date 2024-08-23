Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca responds when asked whether Cole Palmer would start against Wolves after injury vs Servette 

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has played down injury concerns regarding star attacker Cole Palmer following his side's win against Servette on Thursday, August 22. The Blues secured a 2-0 win against the Swiss side in the first-leg of their Conference League play-off.

Christopher Nkunku (50' penalty) and Noni Madueke (76') found the back of the net for Chelsea in the second half to secure the Blues a big advantage ahead of the second leg in Geneva. However, the victory was somewhat overshadowed by Cole Palmer who appeared to incur a hamstring injury.

Palmer came off the bench in the 57th minute but was later spotted making his way off the pitch with visible discomfort in his hamstring. However, Maresca has insisted that the 22-year-old should be fine for the Blues' trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25. The Italian manager said, as quoted by Football.London:

“Cole, he felt something but he looks fine. They have already checked him. He looks fine, he is okay. Hopefully there is no problem and he can be involved in Sunday's game.”

Palmer was the standout performer for Chelsea last season despite the Blues enduring a difficult campaign. He joined the club in a reported £42.5 million move from Manchester City and had a phenomenal debut campaign.

The England international scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 appearances for the Blues across competitions last season. He was named both Premier League Young Player of the Season and PFA Young Player of the Year for his exploits.

Premier League side ready to offer Raheem Sterling an exit route from Chelsea: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make an offer for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling who has gone out of favor at Stamford Bridge. The Blues' new manager Enzo Maresca has publicly stated that the former Liverpool and Manchester City winger is not a part of his plans.

Maresca has claimed that while Sterling is a good player, he likes different kinds of wingers. He also announced that the 82-cap England international won't be handed a single minute of playing time. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here. I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple."

As reported by The Times, Aston Villa are ready to offer the four-time Premier League winner an exit route away from Stamford Bridge. Sterling became the first signing by Chelsea after the takeover of Todd Boehly when he made his reported £47.5 million move from Manchester City in July 2022.

The 29-year-old is still contracted at the west London club until the summer of 2027 and is on a weekly wage of £325,000. The former Liverpool winger has been granted permission to train at home after being completely excluded from the first-team.

