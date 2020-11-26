Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are giving him a healthy selection headache after the former headed home the winner against Rennes in the Champions League.

Speaking after his side's hard-fought 2-1 win, Lampard highlighted the 'good problem' he has with regard to who leads the Chelsea front line. While Abraham has recorded two goals and an assist in his last three Premier League outings, Giroud stole the headlines against Rennes with a wonderful header that underlined his appetite to succeed.

Lampard heaped praise on the World Cup winner's professionalism, promising to offer him more playing time in the busy festive period.

Oli will get his minutes because we have a busy schedule: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea forward Giroud celebrates his winner with teammate Kai Havertz.

Giroud has been on the fringes of the Chelsea squad this season. The French player helped his side to fourth place last season, with a string of memorable performances after football resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The veteran has only managed a paltry 36 minutes in the Premier League, with no goals to show for it. Giroud was one of the many substitutes called upon in the Rennes game when Chelsea were struggling.

Chelsea conceded late in the game, but Giroud was there to restore the team's lead. Chelsea took home all three points and booked a place in the last 16 of the UCL. Lampard hailed his performance, claiming:

"That was great for him. Not only that but his hold-up play when he came on, his physicality. I have a problem because I have Tammy, who's playing well, and Oli, who always contributes with his professionalism. After the restart, he was incredible."

Ahead of the tussle against Tottenham Hotspur, the Chelsea boss further stated that Giroud will receive much-needed game time.

"I have two players in a similar position that are fighting for a place. That's a good problem. Oli will get his minutes because we have a busy schedule. We play every few days, you saw the few changes I made today, I felt I had to for freshness in the team," explained Lampard.

It will be interesting to see if Lampard picks Timo Werner and Abraham in the starting XI once again despite the duo starting regularly for both club and country. Giroud will be hoping to make an impact when Chelsea face Tottenham on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

