Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides Christopher Nkunku and Reece James injury update ahead of Blackburn clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Reece James will start in their EFL Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, November 1.

The Blues have had a very bad start to the 2023-24 season. They are 11th in the Premier League table with three wins, three draws, and four defeats. The west London side lost 2-0 against Brentford at Stamford Bridge in their last game on Saturday, October 28.

Chelsea have been unfortunate with injuries as well, with key players like Reece James and Christopher Nkunku out for long periods. Ahead of their EFL Cup fourth-round clash against Blackburn at home, Pochettino commented on the club's circumstances. He also provided an update on Nkunku and James' injuries, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“When you try to create something new and creating a project we are building, you have to work hard. The circumstances are not helping us to go faster than we want. It's up and down. It's normal."

"Nkunku, not ready yet. Reece James will start."

James was made club captain ahead of this season but picked up an injury in the first game of the season. He has made substitute appearances in Chelsea's last two games.

Nkunku, meanwhile, signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig for £52 million in January but arrived at the club in the summer. He impressed in pre-season but suffered a serious knee injury ahead of this season.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Ben Chilwell's recovery process in the US

Ben Chilwell started the season well, wearing the captain's armband after Reece James' injury. He made seven appearances across competitions and provided an assist before suffering a hamstring injury.

The Englishman is currently rehabilitating in Los Angeles and is expected to be out for a few more weeks. Ahead of the Blackburn game, Mauricio Pochettino explained the rationale behind sending Chilwell to the US (via Chelseafc.com):

"The plan was to change the scenario for him. That happens in different clubs. When it’s a long period of recovery, sometimes we change the scenarios for them."

"Twelve hours here every day, it’s a fantastic training ground, but sometimes the player needs to change the atmosphere and the scenario to keep their recovery in a good way. It’s still difficult to know when he will be back."

Pochettino will hope to have his entire squad available soon as, after the Blackburn clash, Chelsea have a tough number of fixtures in the Premier League. They will face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United.