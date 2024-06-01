Chelsea close to signing former Manchester City defender to bolster squad - Reports

According to a report by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to finalize the signing of former Manchester City academy graduate Tosin Adarabioyo. The Fulham defender looks set to be the first signing under Enzo Maresca.

Tosin has spent four years with the West Londoners, making over 100 appearances for them. With his contract at Craven Cottage set to expire this summer, Tosin's services have been in demand.

Newcastle had previously been working on a deal for the defender, however the chance to sign for the Blues scuppered that deal. The defender will likely be buoyed by the option of staying in West London while also playing in Europe next season.

Trending

Tosin Adarabioyo will also have a chance to reunite with newly appointed Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca if the deal goes through. The pair will be familiar from their time together at Manchester City and could combine to form the core of a formidable team

Chelsea hire former Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca on a five-year deal

Chelsea have agreed terms to hire former Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca on a five-year deal as head coach. The Italian manager cut his teeth with Parma and recently won promotion to the Premier League with Leicester City as champions of the second tier.

Maresca is another one of Pep Guardiola's acolytes to be given the reins in the league. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also spent time as the Catalan tactician’s assistant and is currently one of the best managers in the world.

The Blues will hope they have hit the same rich vein their London Rivals did with their appointment and return to competing at the top end of the table. The 44-year-old replaces Mauricio Pochettino who guided the West Londoners to a 6th place finish in the league.

Chelsea are particularly impressed with the Italian manager’s obsession with progressive, possession-based football and will look to support that. The Blues will now bring in players in this transfer window to suit that style of play. The West London side will hope the former Manchester City assistant will be able to get even more out of last season’s revelation, Cole Palmer.