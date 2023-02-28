Chelsea considering surprise Premier League manager as potential replacement for Graham Potter - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank as concerns grow over the future of Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are struggling under the English coach and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

They are now 11 points off fourth-placed Spurs in 10th place. Pressure is growing on Potter's reign as Blues boss. High-profile names are being linked with the job, including former coach Jose Mourinho.

However, Football Insider reports that the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge admire Brentford boss Frank. The Dane has overseen a remarkable transformation of the Bees in his four years with the club. He has comfortably consolidated the London outfit as a Premier League side.

Frank's playing style, relationship with the media, and the development of young players into top Premier League talent are enticing to Chelsea. He oversaw a memorable 4-1 win away at Stamford Bridge last season. He is contracted to the Bees until 2027 after signing a new deal just last December.

Brentford are ninth in the league, four points above Potter's side in 10th. The English coach's job is safe for now. However, the Blues' next fixtures against Leeds United on Wednesday (March 1) and Borussia Dortmund on March 7 may determine his fate. He signed a six-year contract with the west Londoners last September, succeeding Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have lost six and have won just one of their last 11 fixtures across competitions. They trail Dortmund 1-0 from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Potter's situation at Stamford Bridge is looking bleaker with each passing game.

Chelsea place £30 million price tag on Conor Gallagher amid interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher is a target for the Magpies and Palace.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have put a £30 million price tag on Gallagher, who is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Palace. The English midfielder spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the latter club and impressed.

Gallagher featured 39 times across competitions that season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. He was named as the Eagles' Player of the Season for his performances in Patrick Vieira's side.

However, Gallagher has failed to replicate that form at Stamford Bridge since returning from his loan last summer. He has scored one goal and contributed one assist in 28 matches.

Palace have always desired a return for the midfielder to Selhurst Park and Newcastle are long-term admirers. He has two years left on his contract and Potter spoke of his frustrations with a lack of game time earlier this season. He said (via the Liverpool Echo):

“He’s been frustrated because he hasn’t had the game time that he would like but at the same time, he’s worked unbelievably professionally to support the team.”

