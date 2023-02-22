Chelsea join PSG in race to sign Jose Mourinho as potential manager - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach could be in line for a sensational return to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Roma, who sit third in the Serie A table. However, his contract with I Lupi expires in 2024. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his former club Chelsea have already made contact about his availability at the end of the season.

He enjoyed two impressive spells with the Blues, leading them to three Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup. He left the club after his second stint in charge in 2015.

Speculation is growing over the future of Graham Potter, with his side struggling this season. They sit 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points. The Blues are out of both domestic cup competitions and are trailing Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest managers in history, achieving success with Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and FC Porto. However, a potential return to Stamford Bridge is not the only option the Portuguese manager appears to have.

PSG have also reportedly contacted Mourinho amid doubts over Christophe Galtier. The Frenchman succeeded Mauricio Pochettino last summer but has struggled to deal with big egos at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are top of Ligue 1 but have endured a drop in form, losing three of their past four games across competitions.

Inter are also reportedly interested in bringing Mourinho back to the San Siro. According to La Repubblica, the Italian club are not satisfied with current manager Simone Inzaghi. They sit second in the league, trailing leaders Napoli by an astounding 15 points.

PSG also set sights on former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

The former Chelsea coach could return to the Parc des Princes.

PSG seem keen on replacing Galtier and are being linked with several high-profile managerial names. One candidate to replace the French coach is former Chelsea boss Tuchel, per the Evening Standard.

The German was sacked by the west London giants in September last year. He was a hit at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League in 2021. Tuchel also won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his tenure.

Tuchel also previously managed PSG before joining Chelsea in 2021. He spent two seasons at the Parc des Princes, winning the Ligue 1 title twice and the Coupe de France once. The German coach also led the French giants to the 2020 Champions League final. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and Tuchel was dismissed soon afterward. However, the Parisians are ready to reappoint him and admit they made a mistake in sacking him.

