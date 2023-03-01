Chelsea defender Thiago Silva brands FIFA's best-player voting as a 'joke' as bit-part Manchester City star finishes above Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva recently labeled FIFA The Best award for men's players as a 'joke' after Manchester City youngster Julian Alvarez finished seventh in the rankings, ahead of stalwarts like Robert Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne.

The young Argentinian has been a bit-part player at Manchester City, playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland. He did have a successful World Cup campaign, where his four goals helped Argentina lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986.

Alvarez joined City last summer from River Plate for a fee of £14.1m. He has played a total of 31 games this season, scoring 10 goals and laying down three assists. However, most of his appearances have come as a sub, with the player managing a total of 1540 minutes on the pitch (an average of 49 minutes per game).

Chelsea defender Silva responded to Alvarez' seventh-ranked finish, saying:

"It's a joke."

Diario Olé @DiarioOle Thiago Silva comentó un posteo de la cuenta de Instagram ofuiclear criticando que Julián Álvarez sea el 7° mejor jugador del mundo. "Eso es una broma", escribió el brasileño... 🤷‍♂️ Thiago Silva comentó un posteo de la cuenta de Instagram ofuiclear criticando que Julián Álvarez sea el 7° mejor jugador del mundo. "Eso es una broma", escribió el brasileño... 🤷‍♂️ 👀 Thiago Silva comentó un posteo de la cuenta de Instagram ofuiclear criticando que Julián Álvarez sea el 7° mejor jugador del mundo. "Eso es una broma", escribió el brasileño... 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YUdFmv0u3n

Alvarez did find praise from Lionel Messi, who said:

"During the whole World Cup, he was extraordinary. He ran everything. He fought for everything - creating chances, fighting. For us, he was the surprising discovery, and he deserves everything that has happened to him because he is a lovely guy."

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez might leave the club this summer

Julian Alvarez reportedly wants to leave the club this summer. As per media rumors, he is frustrated with his limited game time at the club and is tired of playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland.

Seventeen of his appearances for the club have come as a substitute as the striker is starved of a position in the starting line-up. Alvarez, 23, is keen to play more at the moment in order to make the most out of his career.

As per El Chiringuito, he has reportedly told the Manchester City hierarchy that he wants to move to a club where he can be a starter next season.

Poll : 0 votes