Chelsea delete Joao Felix's announcement post after embarrassing error involving his nationality

Chelsea were forced to take down a Twitter post welcoming Portugal international Joao Felix to the club on loan after making an awkward error involving his nationality.

It had been evident for a while that Atletico Madrid will allow Felix to leave the club on loan during the winter transfer window. The decision came after the attacker fell out with Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone.

Arsenal and Manchester United were credited with an interest in acquiring the Portugal international's services. However, it emerged on Monday, January 9, that Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign him on loan.

The Blues agreed to pay the La Liga giants a loan fee of €11 million, while also covering Felix's salary of around €6 million. They, however, do not have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Chelsea completed the remaining formalities and announced the 23-year-old's arrival on Wednesday, January 11. Confirming the signing of the player from Atletico Madrid on loan, they wrote on Twitter:

"The artist has arrived. Welcome to Chelsea, Joao Felix!"

The Twitter post also included a picture of Felix in a Chelsea shirt, as well as the hashtag - #HolaFelix. The hashtag, though, included an embarrassing mistake from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

'Hola' is notably the Spanish word for 'hello', while 'Ola' is the right word in Portuguese, which is Felix's mother tongue. Supporters were quick to point out the Blues' awkward error. One football fan wrote:

"HolaFelix makes zero sense in this announcement because Joao Felix is Portuguese, not Spanish. Weird."

The Premier League giants have seemingly realized their mistake as they have deleted the tweet in question. A similar post without the hashtag, however, can still be seen on their Instagram handle.

Felix is Chelsea's fourth signing of the month

The Blues spent around €250 million, excluding add-ons, in the summer transfer window. They have continued their spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly during the ongoing winter transfer window.

French defender Benoit Badiashile has notably arrived from AS Monaco for a fee in the region of €38 million. Graham Potter's side have also added youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos to their ranks.

Felix is thus the London giants' fourth signing of the month, but may not be the last. The Premier League club are reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder for the second half of the season.

They held talks over a deal for Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, but failed to reach an agreement with Benfica. They could now be forced to turn their attention elsewhere.

