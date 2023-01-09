Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. As per journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic, the loan fee will be around €11m.

Arsenal and Manchester United had shown interest in the Portugal international. However, the project at Chelsea was more appealing to Felix. He has played just 649 minutes of league football spread across 14 games this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

A move to either of the three English clubs would have seen him assume a prominent role in their first-team set-up, albeit temporarily. The trio are in need of additions up front, especially the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Gabriel Jesus continues to be sidelined after undergoing surgery on a knee injury he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Manchester United, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new No. 9 following Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious departure in November.

If his move comes to fruition, Felix will compete with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a starting spot in manager Graham Potter's starting XI. Armando Broja was tipped to have a prominent role in the senior team this season.

However, the Albanian international is out for the remainder of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture. Felix is set to be the Blues' fourth signing this season.

They have already signed Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, and David Datro Fofana. Ornstein has also claimed that Chelsea are not expected to stop adding to their ranks after Felix's imminent arrival.

Graham Potter responds to Chelsea fans' chants during Manchester City clash

Chelsea were hammered 4-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad in the third-round FA Cup clash between the two sides on 8 January.

Over the course of the game, the away fans were heard chanting Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel's names. The former conceded ownership of the club last year, with Todd Boehly's consortium taking over.

The latter, meanwhile, was abruptly sacked by Boehly and Co. on 7 September in favor of Graham Potter. The German tactician famously won the UEFA Champions League during his first season as the club's manager.

Potter, meanwhile, has managed just three wins in his team's last 12 games across competitions. When asked about the fans' chants about the two prominent Chelsea figures from yesteryear, the English tactician said (h/t Football.london):

"We can't do anything but do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters' frustration but our job is to do our job. There are always other opinions, criticism [sic.] and negativity, but that's part of the challenge."

