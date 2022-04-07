"Has the Drogba gene" - Chelsea fans say Kai Havertz will score in every big game after crucial goal against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to praise Kai Havertz after the German scored a header against Real Madrid.

Madrid seemed desperate to take the tie away from the hosts, as Karim Benzema scored twice in three minutes (21” and 24”). The Blues started without a number 9, with Kai Havertz upfront. Karim Benzema also had an opportunity to complete his hat-trick but could not place his header properly.

Regardless, Kai Havertz responded with a header of his own in the 40th minute. The goal brought about a change in momentum, with Chelsea finishing the half strongly but failing to score an equalizer. Thomas Tuchel’s side will be hoping to complete a comeback in the second half. The London unit will travel to the Bernabeu for the return leg.

Carlo Ancelotti chose to start with Valverde on the right wing, a move to combat Chelsea’s dominance on the wing. The move initially seemed to pay off, although Ancelotti had a host of other attacking players to bring on as well. Blues fans seemed delighted with Havertz’s goal, claiming that the attacker possesses the same type of mentality as Didier Drogba.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel That movement off the back of defenders is becoming Kai Havertz’s trademark. Jorginho finding his intelligent run with a lofted pass is a replica of Havertz’s goal vs Newcastle. It’s top number 9 play. That movement off the back of defenders is becoming Kai Havertz’s trademark. Jorginho finding his intelligent run with a lofted pass is a replica of Havertz’s goal vs Newcastle. It’s top number 9 play.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc If you don’t think Havertz is a generational talent then football isn’t for you If you don’t think Havertz is a generational talent then football isn’t for you https://t.co/Plld7BGHTJ

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com Kai Havertz just loves a big game Kai Havertz just loves a big game 👏 https://t.co/DXX7mmPMrh

We’re winning the quadruple @IDONTM1SSCUH Chelsea covering up their terrible big game performances with a havertz goal Chelsea covering up their terrible big game performances with a havertz goal https://t.co/ronv0jw7xp

Dubois @CFCDUBois Kai Havertz has the Drogba gene. He will score in every single big game. He’s worth every single penny we paid. Superstar. Kai Havertz has the Drogba gene. He will score in every single big game. He’s worth every single penny we paid. Superstar.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Kai Havertz now has 10 G/A’s in his last 12 starts for Chelsea…



𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆. Kai Havertz now has 10 G/A’s in his last 12 starts for Chelsea…𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆. https://t.co/k2csSsQk1W

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Kai Havertz whenever Chelsea need a big goal Kai Havertz whenever Chelsea need a big goal https://t.co/VFa016bi7O

Vince™ @Blue_Footy What an eventful half.



- James started slow, got better

- Pulisic looked tired

- Christensen giving Vinicius acres of space

- Benzema and Havertz showing class



Tuchel should consider putting extra body in midfield and take off Pulisic and let Kante press forward. What an eventful half.- James started slow, got better- Pulisic looked tired- Christensen giving Vinicius acres of space- Benzema and Havertz showing classTuchel should consider putting extra body in midfield and take off Pulisic and let Kante press forward.

Can Chelsea finish the season on a high?

After winning the Club World Cup, the European champions are still alive in both the FA Cup and the Champions League. Given the controversy surrounding the ownership, the club is reportedly in a difficult financial situation and might end up selling multiple stars.

Still, Thomas Tuchel has expressed determination and there is no reason why his side cannot defend their Champions League crown. They have a plethora of talented attackers who are capable of replacing the misfiring strikers. They also have a lot of depth in all other departments.

Fans will be hoping that Kai Havertz’s goal can bring about a comeback, especially considering that the first leg is being held at Stamford Bridge. The return game at the Santiago Bernabeu can be expected to be far more difficult. Los Blancos are fresh from pulling off an unlikely Champions League comeback at the stadium.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit