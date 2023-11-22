Chelsea handed massive boost as two stars return to training ahead of Newcastle United clash - Reports

Chelsea defenders Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto have returned to training as confirmed by the club website ahead of the weekend clash against Newcastle United (November 25).

The Blues are looking to build on their season after securing a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City before the international break (November 12). The England international missed that game due to a shoulder injury that he has seemingly overcome.

Colwill is seen as an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's side, having made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, bagging an assist in the process. Should he return to full fitness before the weekend's fixture, the 20-year-old could be preferred at left-back.

Gusto, on the other hand, has been an important asset for the Blues this season. In the absence of Reece James, the France international has stepped in to play at right-back. Gusto has been dealing with a knee problem that, fortunately for the defender, has not kept him out of any of the club's matchday squads.

This season, he's played 11 matches across all competitions, bagging two assists for the west Londoners. With James fit again, it is unlikely that Pochettino would start the Frenchman ahead of the Chelsea captain.

Currently, the Blues are placed 10th in the Premier League table, having racked up 16 points from their first 12 matches. Newcastle are sitting in seventh place, four points ahead of this weekend's visitors.

Chelsea winger told to leave club by former coach

Mykhailo Mudryk (via Getty Images)

Carlo Nicolini, Mykhailo Mudryk's former coach at Shakhtar Donetsk, has urged the youngster to consider a move away from Chelsea. The Ukraine international has had a tough time at Stamford Bridge since his £88 million arrival at west London in January this year.

The 22-year-old attacker has made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, bagging just two goals and assists each. Claiming that Mudryk needs a better environment to thrive in, Nicolini told Italian outlet TV Play (via Express):

"Mudryk needed to take one more step there, then the war happened. He went to Chelsea which, however, is not a team, in these contexts, even the individual struggles.

"In the national team you can see the real Mudryk, he can do even more. He must find the right environment and a coach who gives him confidence."

The winger seems to be performing better at the international level lately. He's scored a goal and assisted three from seven appearances for Ukraine in their UEFA Euro Qualifiers.